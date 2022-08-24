Kendrick Lamar Is Top Searched Musician; U.S. Tastes Diverse

Over 30 Musicians Achieve Top Rank in 50 States
Share of Search Report Shows Hip-Hop Tied With Pop for Most Dominant Music Genre
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the top music artists performing concerts in 2022. Hip-Hop artists tied with pop music as the dominant genre in the U.S., with rappers winning the top spot in 20 states. Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, whose latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers dropped this year to critical acclaim, was the most popular artist in eight different states.
Other highlights from the research include:
- Chicago trap rapper Lil Durk came in second to Kendrick Lamar as the most popular touring artist of 2022, winning in 5 states.
- While music genre representation was spread diversely across the country, hip-hop was the most prevalent genre in southern states, with Lil Durk appearing as the top searched artist in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, North and South Carolina.
- New England had a heavy concentration of pop artists.
- The list of artists winning in 2 states include: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.
- California and New York's top artists were Latin artists Grupo Firme and Bad Bunny, respectively.
- Share of search shows hip-hop tied with pop for the most dominant music genre.
- Genre breakdown by number of states: Hip-Hop (20), Pop (20), Rock (4), Latin (3), Country (2), Indie (1)
The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to Google search volumes when users search for concert tickets. The artists are then ranked by Share of Search.
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.
"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."
Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Music Artists
State
Artist
Genre
Alabama
Billie Eilish
Pop
Alaska
Lauren Daigle
Indie
Arizona
Harry Styles
Pop
Arkansas
Lil Durk
Hip-Hop
California
Grupo Firme
Latin
Colorado
Harry Styles
Pop
Connecticut
Justin Bieber
Pop
Delaware
Nelly
Hip-Hop
Florida
Dua Lipa
Pop
Georgia
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Hawaii
T Pain
Hip-Hop
Idaho
JoJo Siwa
Pop
Illinois
BTS
Pop
Indiana
Doja Cat
Pop
Iowa
Justin Bieber
Pop
Kansas
Tyler the Creator
Hip-Hop
Kentucky
Kiss
Rock
Louisiana
Billie Eilish
Pop
Maine
Pitbull
Pop
Maryland
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Massachusetts
Lady Gaga
Pop
Michigan
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Minnesota
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Mississippi
Lil Durk
Hip-Hop
Missouri
Post Malone
Pop
Montana
Tech n9ne
Hip-Hop
Nebraska
Post Malone
Pop
Nevada
The Weeknd
Pop
New Hampshire
Jack Harlow
Pop
New Jersey
Lil Nas X
Pop
New Mexico
Pitbull
Hip-Hop
New York
Bad Bunny
Latin
North Carolina
Lil Durk
Hip-Hop
North Dakota
Chris Stapleton
Country
Ohio
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Oklahoma
Lil Durk
Hip-Hop
Oregon
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Pennsylvania
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Rhode Island
Lady Gaga
Pop
South Carolina
Lil Durk
Hip-Hop
South Dakota
Greta Van Fleet
Rock
Tennessee
Kodak Black
Hip-Hop
Texas
Bad Bunny
Latin
Utah
Jack Harlow
Pop
Vermont
Greta Van Fleet
Rock
Virginia
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop
Washington
The Weeknd
Pop
West Virginia
Kevin Gates
Hip-Hop
Wisconsin
Slipknot
Rock
Wyoming
Jason Aldean
Country
About Share of Search
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.
About MyTelescope
My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.
All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
