Thousands Come Forward for Global Blood Heroes Day in Effort to Break World Record and Save Lives

They join thousands of donors around the world who gave blood, saved lives and attempt to beat a world record.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of volunteers have taken part in #GlobalBloodHeroes Day on 27 August 2022 in order to save 150,000 lives. Together they aim to beat the world record for blood donations in one calendar day.

A Global Blood Hero donates at a blood centre in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Who is Hussain) (PRNewsfoto/Who is Hussain) (PRNewswire)

Globally countries are struggling with a shortage of blood. To tackle this challenge, the #GlobalBloodHeroes campaign was initiated by Who is Hussain, a community service organization focused on social justice.

Many of the world's leading health and blood donor organisations have partnered with Who is Hussain. These include the Red Cross in several countries, Naryana Health in India, the National Health Service (UK), Vitalant (U.S.A) and Etablissement français du sang (EFS) in France.

Donations began in New Zealand and concluded in the U.S. It took in 250 locations, 20 countries and six continents.

This campaign aims to be an international bid to break the world record of the most blood donations in a single day. The current record stands at 33,000.

The world record will be confirmed by Official World Records, a leading verification body recognised by the Council of Notariats of the European Union. They will authenticate after blood donor organisations confirm how many #GlobalBloodHeroes took part in their respective countries.

Ultimately, with so many taking part on Global Blood Heroes Day, lives have been saved. Just one blood donation can help save three lives.

Muntazir Rai, Director of Who is Hussain said: "Thousands of people around the world responded to the call to be a Global Blood Hero and save lives and beat a world record. Who is Hussain was established to emulate the brave and compassionate legacy of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. On Global Blood Heroes Day, that compassion was clearly demonstrated from all faiths and none. Giving blood donation is a universal act that unites people around the world."

