KLYMIT INTRODUCES NEW COMFORT-FOCUSED CAMPING CHAIR FEATURING THREE ADJUSTABLE RECLINING POSITIONS

Switchback Reclining Camp Chair Enables Campers to Lean Back and Relax

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit , a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear and camping accessories, announced today the Switchback Reclining Camp Chair which features three adjustable reclining positions, a high back for optimal head and neck support and foam-lined armrests. The features culminate to provide the ultimate lounging experience, perfect for relaxing around the campfire, in the backyard or even at sporting events. The Switchback Reclining Camp Chair is now available exclusively at Klymit.com for $119.99 MSRP.

"Infusing comfort into outdoor experiences drives innovation at Klymit," said Cory Tholl, President, Klymit. "Our new Switchback Reclining Camp Chair ensures outdoor enthusiasts are met with comfort and support even in the most rugged settings. From the three-position adjustability to the high-back head and neck support, each design decision was intentional, ensuring our customers never have to sacrifice comfort to enjoy their time in the outdoors."

Features of Klymit's all-new Switchback Reclining Camp Chair include:

Reclining action with three adjustable positions

High back to support your neck and head

Durable steel frame for support and stability

Comfortable foam-lined arm rests

Breathable mesh panels for temperature control

Durable polyester fabric for easy cleaning

Side pocket perfect for storing a phone, keys or other accessories

Hideaway cup holder

Attached carry strap for convenient transport

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit visit, www.Klymit.com . For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: www.Klymit.com .

