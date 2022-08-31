One-of-a-Kind Telehealth Solution for Saliva PCR SARS-CoV-2 Testing at the Point of Care Now Available through MicroGEM and AiTmed

The Sal6830 provides non-invasive COVID-19 PCR results in under 30 minutes

Proprietary blockchain technology provides one-stop healthcare management for patients and providers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroGEM, an innovator of person-portable diagnostic devices and ground-breaking nucleic acid extraction products, and AiTmed, a provider of comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the MicroGEM Sal6830 SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test is now available to AiTmed's network of healthcare providers. The agreement provides access to AiTmed's blockchain-encrypted telehealth platform, ensuring ready access to COVID-19 results provided through a full-service healthcare solution.

The agreement comes as the nation continues to average nearly 100,000 new cases and nearly 400 COVID-related deaths a day according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"As we navigate the 'new normal' of living with COVID-19, Sal6830 is transforming the testing environment with fast point of care PCR results without the discomfort of nasal swabs," said Jeff Chapman, President and CEO for MicroGEM. "Bundling Sal6830 with AiTmed's telemedicine platform gives patients the ultimate user experience with ease of use, confidence in results, and the surety their medical records are secure and accessible – truly one-stop management of their healthcare needs."

AiTmed has developed blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technology to give people the most secure and highest level of personal privacy to manage their healthcare needs. Blockchain is a digital ledger of records that is distributed and tracked across a peer-to-peer network. Blockchains, the foundation of cryptocurrency systems, guarantee the fidelity of data without the need for a third party.

"Our revolutionary blockchain technology is at the leading edge of telehealth services, offering the most secure and convenient way to manage complete health records, including COVID-19 results," said Gary Chen, MD, CEO for AiTmed. "Together with MicroGEM's first-of-its-kind saliva PCR test for point of care, we offer a powerful approach to assist with community infection control, all with no pain and no contact paperwork."

AiTmed will leverage its extensive network of ambulatory care, surgery centers, and specialty clinics to provide practitioners with fast COVID-19 testing and a comprehensive healthcare management system. As MicroGEM expands the test menu offerings on the Sal6830 for pathogens of interest to public health and biomarkers important to wellness, those tests will also become available to AiTmed's network.

The MicroGEM Sal6830 Point of Care PCR System is designed to capture intact virus, a key indicator of infectiousness. Sal6830's non-invasive saliva sampling, no extra consumables or sample preparation, simple on-screen instructions, and fast on-the-spot PCR results give medical providers an invaluable tool to identify, isolate, and treat patients who are positive while proceeding with medical services for those who are negative. It protects healthcare workers, limiting their exposure to infective patients and providing a simple workflow for routine staff testing.

The MicroGEM Sal6830 SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories, including under a CLIA waiver. Find Sal6830 FDA EUA information here: https://microgembiocovid19.com/img/uploads/FDA%20language%20for%20website.pdf

About AiTmed

AiTMed is an enterprise-ready platform uniquely delivering transformative business value across the patient/physician lifecycle. AiTMed combines unrivaled AI technology by allowing patients to access board-certified physicians remotely and on-site physically, 24/7, anytime, anywhere (telemedicine); offered through a Web3 secured technology platform for HIPAA-compliancy via end-user-enabled mobile devices (blockchain). AiTmed offers a seamless connection to medical care providers, with accurate access to up-to-date patient data, medical prognosis, past medical histories, and medical prescriptions with intelligent analysis of individual health trends and conditions, all in a single intelligence-driven platform.

https://aitmed.com/

Contact: Brittany Montgomery, VP of Business Operation

britt@aitmed.com

About MicroGEM

MicroGEM democratizes molecular biology by moving complex molecular biology tools out of highly skilled laboratories to non-laboratory settings where they can be used quickly at the point of need. The company's innovative enzymatic approach to nucleic acid extraction provides the foundation for fast sample preparation suitable for PCR analysis. Coupled with its expertise in microfluidics and synthetic biology, MicroGEM creates the next generation of person-portable diagnostic devices for the management of infectious diseases and other personalized medicine applications.

www.microgembio.com/covid-19

Contact: Lianne Landers, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications

l.landers@microgembio.com

