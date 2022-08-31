Y Combinator-backed Kiwi Biosciences Launches Novel Portable Enzymes To Make Food Painless For 15% of the Planet

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Biosciences, the Y Combinator-funded biotech startup making food painless, launches the next generation FODZYME® , a novel patent-pending enzyme supplement helping people enjoy their favorite foods, wherever they are. Low-FODMAP certified by Monash University, FODZYME breaks down common gut symptom triggers found in garlic, onion, wheat and other popular foods. These compounds, called FODMAPs, are particularly problematic for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which affects 15% of the global population.

FODZYME® On-the-Go contains 33% more enzymatic activity, making it extra powerful, and comes in portable single-dose stick packs with moisture-resistant sealing technology to maximize enzyme stability in all environments.

As a targeted alternative to the restrictive low-FODMAP approach, the FODZYME formula consists of lactase, alpha-galactosidase, and fructan hydrolase. These specialized enzymes break down the FODMAPs lactose, galacto-oligosaccharides, and fructan, respectively. When sprinkled on or mixed with high-FODMAP meals, FODZYME powder facilitates optimal enzyme interaction with problem foods.

Fructan is arguably the biggest contributor to gut symptoms (and hardest to avoid). Accordingly, FODZYME's novel fructan hydrolase is at the focal point of its scientific validation. As proven by a series of in-vitro experiments , less than 10% of fructan remains in the simulated stomach after 30 minutes with FODZYME. In a simulated microbiome, FODZYME also demonstrated to reduce, but not eliminate , healthy fermentation, making it a possibly better long-term alternative to avoiding FODMAPs altogether.

Developed in Cambridge by Harvard alumni Anjie Liu and David Hachuel, MPH, FODZYME has sold out twice since launching in the US in 2021. It has since expanded to Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe through retail partners.

About Kiwi Biosciences

Backed by Y Combinator , Kiwi Biosciences is a human-centered biotech company creating elegant scientific solutions for extraordinary gut relief. Through cutting-edge research, they develop novel enzymes that catalyze a shift in how people approach food.

Working with world-class experts in enzymology, biotechnology, medicine, and nutrition, they prioritize the clinical validation of their products, which was highlighted by the Harvard Innovation Labs and the American Gastroenterological Association Institute Council as part of Digestive Disease Week 2022.

On a mission to make food painless, Kiwi Biosciences is working on a polyol-targeting formulation and advancing novel enzyme technologies to address all FODMAPs. The solution in development will transform polyols like sorbitol and mannitol into sugars more readily absorbed in the gut.

For more information, please visit www.fodzyme.com or access the press kit here .

