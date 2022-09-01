Brook Health and UCare partner to improve chronic condition prevention and management through digital services and personalized health coaching

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Health and UCare, an independent, non-profit health plan, announced today that the Brook Health Companion service will be available for UCare members throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

UCare members can now use Brook to reduce preventable health risks and better manage existing conditions.

Greg Hanley, UCare Vice President of Quality Management and Population Health, says: "UCare has identified Brook as a key player in the prevention and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. We are utilizing Brook across all our lines of business to better support our own chronic condition management services."

UCare members now have access to Brook's suite of digitally-led chronic condition management tools, including health and nutrition coaching, health data tracking and insights, and condition management programs. With a focus on personalized member-level guidance, Brook brings new opportunities to reduce preventable health risks and better manage existing conditions.

Mr Hanley says: "We have partnered with Brook because of its unique blend of technology and human health coaching to help members identify, achieve, and maintain their personal health goals. Brook's anytime, anywhere approach supports UCare's core values of flexibility and accessibility by meeting our members where they are and fitting into their individual lifestyle needs."

Working in partnership with health care providers and community organizations, UCare serves a variety of members, including individuals and families with health coverage through MNsure; Medicare-eligible individuals; people enrolled in Minnesota Health Care Programs, such as MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance; and adults with disabilities.

Brook's Chief Product Officer, Kit Macgillivray, says: "Brook is fully aligned with UCare's mission to de-complicate, advocate, and go the extra mile for its members. The partnership is an integral solution to a growing need inside of UCare's chronic condition and population health management strategies."

"UCare is continuously looking for effective ways to empower their members and support them on their personal health journey. Brook provides the personalized tools and guidance for each member to get and stay healthy and reduce costs. We are excited to be working with UCare and making a positive impact with their members."

For more information about how Brook can enhance your company's health support services, contact Brook at hello@brook.health or visit www.brook.health

