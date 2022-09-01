Dutch Boy® Paints Combines Restorative Hues With DIY Simplicity to Inspire 2023 One-Coat Color Trend Forecast

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As home and workspace aesthetics continue to embrace feelings of safety, harmony and comfort, relaxing and restorative paint colors—united with simple do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions—are in demand now more than ever. With consumers craving soothing simplicity and serenity in their most-loved spaces, Dutch Boy® Paints unveils its 2023 Color of the Year: Rustic Greige, a charming neutral that adds a touch of sophistication to any room and can be applied with just a single coat.

"The importance of overall well-being remains a primary focus in everyday lives," said Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ and senior color designer, Dutch Boy® Paints. "That's why more DIYers are dedicating time and energy to designing personal spaces that make them feel cozy, protected and calm. Dutch Boy® Paints' 2023 One-Coat Color of the Year—the beautiful, versatile Rustic Greige—is all about the need to escape, relax and recharge. It's about retreating to a calmer, simpler lifestyle inspired by the peace and clarity of tones derived from nature."

The medium-toned neutral color with a slight red undertone balances this sense of coziness and safety with a look that's both worldly and charming. Revealing the illusion of being slightly washed, Rustic Greige is incredibly versatile, complementing both warm and cool color tones, as well as existing wood furniture and fixtures in both interior and exterior spaces.

Dutch Boy brand's Rustic Greige—and all the shades in the complementing 2023 color palettes—can be applied in one smooth coat, setting it apart from traditional color of the year selections and making the process of transforming spaces simpler for DIYers. The brand's tested one-coat colors deliver optimal hide with just a single coat, helping achieve a flawlessly finished project in three easy steps: (1) choosing a favorite one-coat color with premium paint; (2) pairing it with premium applicators; and (3) using the recommended technique to apply with confidence.

Rustic Greige (404-4DB) serves as the grounding color for three expertly crafted color palettes in the 2023 Color Trend Forecast. By building on and playing off the neutral, natural tones of Rustic Greige, these corresponding hues deliver a layered look that's comforting and sophisticated, while also embracing DIYers' own unique design styles:

Plush Palette

Dutch Boy® Paints' 2023 Color of the Year is complemented by a palette that is fluid, relaxing and restorative. The Plush Palette elevates a room with a newfound sense of luxury that promotes mental, emotional and spiritual health with soft, minimal shades, including Ultra White (002W), Silvered Purple (446-4DB), and Ebony Sky (438-6DB).

Wistful Palette

This color combination finds inspiration in the vintage and nostalgic. The creation of spaces unique to our own lives provides a nurturing refuge in which we can construct imaginative and restorative environments using soft, eclectic colors like Maize (317-3DB), Superhero (237-6DB), and energizing Glamorized Green (328-4DB).

Botanic Palette

True to its name, the Botanic collection is rooted in heritage inspired by shades both warm and sun-kissed, romantic and floral. Tapping into our need to bring color from the outside in, Rustic Greige is the foundational neutral that ties Amber Wood (409-4DB), Industrialized (434-5DB), and Limestone Slate (422-6DB) together in expressions that are soulful, joyful and creative.

"Dutch Boy's 2023 Color Trend Forecast is strongly rooted in the new ways we are experiencing life, nature and one another," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "They're warm, yet bold; dependable, yet creative; and inspirational, yet soothing for mind, body and soul. These color palettes are also easily customizable to complement the personal style and preference of DIYers everywhere, allowing for the celebration of the past while looking toward the future."

For added simplicity, Dutch Boy's 2023 trend colors and thousands more colors are all available in the brand's award-winning Twist & Pour® container—a unique easy-to-open, easy-to-hold and easy-to-pour container available exclusively at Menards. Visit https://trends.dutchboy.com/ or Menards retail locations to explore the full Dutch Boy® Paints 2023 Trend Forecast.

About Dutch Boy Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

