Youth Esports Franchise XP League Teams Up with Next Level Esports

Partnership Brings XP League Exclusive Coaching Program to Further Enrich Player Experience

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, the first and largest esports franchise in North America, has partnered with Next Level Esports to develop an exclusive training and certification program for XP League coaches. The new XP League coaching certification program is the only one of its kind in the gaming industry by its emphasis on positive reinforcement for school-age players.

XP League (PRNewswire)

XP League, a fast-growing emerging youth esports franchise brand, has designed a custom coaching program that interweaves skill-building and tools to coach younger esports players. XP League's continual investment in hiring and training the best coaches in the business makes it the top choice for families when it comes to youth esports.

The custom coaching program is a certification that provides in-depth training on the four pillars of coaching, framework for impactful practice and planning, effective strategies and tools to reinforce positive behavior and reward system. Coaches will receive their certification after the successful completion of the program's modules and a corresponding exam. Officially live, the certification program is available for enrollment.

Launched in 2018, Next Level Esports is the first entity to solely focus on coaching and is currently recognized as the number one platform for esports coaches that provides courses, programs, certifications, content, mentorship and a unique community for hundreds of esports coaches. Founder Donny Stumpel had noticed how often majority of esports coaches were improvising approaches and interactions with players, so he made it his mission to educate and inspire coaches to develop, sustain and professionalize their career in esports coaching.

"We are very excited about the partnership with XP League to develop their coaches to the next level by developing a certification for all coaches," said Stumpel. "Providing the tools and competencies that allows the coaches not only to coach from their game experiences alone, but also with the skills to create an optimal learning environment where the players can develop in the best ways possible."

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills to elementary, middle and high school students. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

"Every decision we make for the organization is always what's in the best interest for our players and coaches," said Jay Melamed, XP League CEO and Brand President. "We are thrilled to partner with Next Level Esports and provide our coaches the best tools and resources in the industry to further advance their career and team's success."

Since its start in 2020, XP League has grown to more than 40 franchised locations across the country and in April 2022 was acquired by Unleashed Brands, the fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

For more information about XP League and its partnership with Next Level Esports, visit https://www.xpleague.com/.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

