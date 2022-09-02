"Atomic Habits" Author James Clear to Ignite Attendees at Zapier's Annual Conference--ZapConnect

The no-code workflow automation user conference takes place October 20, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier —the leader in no-code automation—announced its annual user conference, ZapConnect , to be held virtually on October 20, 2022.

The free half-day event brings together thousands of Zapier users from marketing, IT, business, and other fields for engaging sessions on building, scaling, and growing with no-code automation.

Headlined by "Atomic Habits" author James Clear, ZapConnect speakers will include Zapier's co-founders, Mike Knoop and Wade Foster, leaders from Georgia Innocence Project, Tech Ladies, and others. Attendees will get the opportunity to network and learn from customers, experts, speakers, and Zapier employees about using workflow automation to help multiply their impact.

"We're excited to share our progress on new automation products and deliver six of our most requested features that will help our customers create and manage their business Zaps," said Mike Knoop, co-founder and President at Zapier. "Last year was our first time bringing our community together for an event, and this year we're expanding that with more tracks and more speakers, all looking to share their knowledge of workflow automation with our customers."

ZapConnect's four tracks cater to different industries and automation skill levels. Tracks include:

Create - Intro to Zapier: Hands-on building sessions for people new to Zapier and automation, focusing on the basics and providing foundational skills needed to create their automation.

Expand - Level Up: Hands-on building sessions for people experienced with Zapier and automation, focusing on building more complex and powerful workflow automation systems.

Empower: Dedicated to helping users bring the power of Zapier to their companies and create more efficient, powerful teams.

Attract: A track dedicated to popular marketing and sales workflows to help users find, nurture, and win more customers.

To learn more about ZapConnect and register for your free ticket, please visit www.zapier.com/zapconnect .

About: Founded in 2011, Zapier's mission is to make automation work for everyone so that every person and every business can progress at growth speed. A leader in no-code automation, Zapier makes it easier to automate workflows and move data across 5000+ apps. Zapier powers customers from startups to Fortune 100 and has been doing it for over a decade.

