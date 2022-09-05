Tronsmart Launches T7 - New Flagship Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart launched T7 portable Bluetooth speaker, another powerful speaker that upgraded from Tronsmart T6.

Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (PRNewswire)

People are always keen on various outdoor adventures with friends or families. Whether it's wandering or going to the beach, there shall be a lot of time spent on outdoor activities absolutely. What about music? Perhaps bringing a portable wireless speaker for background music. But how about the outdoor gatherings? That's why T7 is launching.

Tronsmart's T-Series has upgraded its legendary T6 wireless Bluetooth speaker with the release of the T7. Featuring a beat-driven light show, Tronsmart T7 is the perfect match for outdoor plans. A customizable backlight, pulsing and shimmering with the beat of the music. Flare up the atmosphere whether hosting a party or having guests over.

When it comes to sound quality, it delivers all-round stereo sound with a powerful woofer combined with back-to-back twin tweeters. Featuring Tronsmart's patented SoundPulse audio, it creates booming bass in a compact size.

To further their commitment to music quality, Tronsmart has released an application that allows users to personalize EQ modes with one tap. Flexibly choose EQ modes to cater to different music tastes. Furthermore, it could also be used to enjoy exceptional stereo sound with superior clarity in stereo pairing mode.

Inherited the cylindrical design from T6 series, T7 is convenient to use and transport as before. It's now possible to go even further with Tronsmart T7 outdoor speaker. IPX7 rating allows traveling without worrying about rough weather on the way to adventures. Also, a long-lasting battery guarantees up to 12 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. Whether cycling, hiking or camping, T7 can cover any adventure that life suffers with ease.

Even if there are many speakers that are more portable than the Tronsmart T7, it is still worth buying with stunning 360° surround sound and vibrant lighting modes. If fascinated, do not hesitate to find detailed information and early-bird discount on Tronsmart Official Store, and purchase the speaker from Amazon US, Amazon UK and Amazon ES.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tronsmart