CRMLS Adds AI-Powered Virtual Staging Product 'Styldod' to Their Marketplace

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Styldod, a virtual staging and image editing product, is being introduced to the CRMLS Marketplace. Through cutting-edge AI software, Styldod is redesigning the way traditional staging is accomplished. Styldod uses AI technology to add virtual furniture and other staging items to an interior property photo, saving the time and cost of setting up an interior space. Versatility with furniture layout and configuration grants agents with a broad range of interior design options to present to their clients.

Styldod is the first virtual staging product introduced to the CRMLS Marketplace. This exclusive product marketplace hosts a wide variety of real estate tech products available at discounted rates negotiated by CRMLS.

"The innovation we've seen from Styldod is phenomenal, and their products are certainly a catalyst for those of its kind. In a world where AI services are becoming more common, it is definitely something we want to offer to our users." – Art Carter, CEO – CRMLS

"Styldod makes it mindlessly simple to prepare and market listings for agents. Our AI technology and services will help CRMLS users to improve their productivity while ensuring quality. Over the coming years, we will be developing automated tools which will help real estate professionals to focus on what they do best – helping people find their dream homes." – Akhilesh Majumdar, CEO – Styldod

About CRMLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org . For more information on the CRMLS Marketplace, visit https://go.crmls.org/marketplace/

About Styldod

Styldod is a design-technology company poised to challenge every marketing productivity benchmark in the real estate industry. Through its groundbreaking AI product suite, Styldod enables the automatic virtual staging of homes in multiple lifestyle designs, complete with automated property descriptions and enhanced interactivity across a variety of media! At the enterprise scale, these tools create a marriage between retail furniture sales and residential home ownership, that keeps the real estate agent at the center of each transaction. Learn more at www.styldod.com

Media Contact: Art Carter, Art@CRMLS.org

