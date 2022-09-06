Former U.S. Congressman Don Manzullo's New Book Focuses on Americans' Distrust of Congress and ways to Restore Faith in Democracy

ROCKFORD, Ill., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Congressman, Don Manzullo (R-IL), knows about navigating the often tumultuous and stalemated U.S. Congress. In his new book, Do Nice Guys Run for Congress? How an Obscure, Country Lawyer Kept his Faith, Beat the Establishment, and Survived Twenty Years in Congress, Manzullo discusses how Americans can become more civil and reverse the dangerous trend in rejecting Democracy.

Relying on his faith and determination, Manzullo overcame political headwinds and a severe learning disability to help change the perception that members of Congress are corrupt and unable to work together. He offers a prescription for how to change that paradigm today.

"Unfortunately, we face a crisis in Congress, where hyper-partisanship supersedes rationality," Manzullo said. "It saddens me that today it is more important to grandstand and name call than create a dialog with those of opposite views. I challenged that acrimony and became known as a member of Congress who built bipartisan coalitions and changed laws, complex regulations, and government policies."

Current and former members of Congress praised Manzullo's book.

"A study of somebody fighting for victims of big government, while adding humor and an intensely personal perspective…an enjoyable read," said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

"Don and I were the political odd couple of Illinois. While his friendly bipartisan style is missed in the halls of Congress, it comes alive on the pages of this book," added U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL.).

Manzullo is available for interviews and speaking opportunities. A 60 second video of the book is on https://youtu.be/T2s4_OQVlF0

BACKROUND: A graduate of American University and Marquette Law School, Don Manzullo practiced law for twenty-two years in northern Illinois. He served twenty years in Congress (1993-2013), where he chaired the Asia Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs and Small Business Committee and also served on the Financial Services Committee. He was President/CEO of Korea Economic Institute of America (2013-2018), and is an adjunct instructor, vice chair, and senior advisor of the Institute of Public Policy and World Affairs at Rockford University, Rockford, Illinois.

The book is published by Westbow Press, ISBN: 978-1-6642-4590-7 (sc), ISBN: 978-1-6642-4592-1 (hc), ISBN: 978-1-6642-4591-4 (e) Price: eBook, $9.99; softcover $19.95, hardcover $35.9

