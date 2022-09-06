Oramed to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Nadav Kidron will present an in-person company overview and share the Company's latest updates at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, on September 13, 2022 in New York, NY.

Presentation Details:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 
Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 
Time: 3:00 p.m. E.T. 
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

The presentation will be viewable starting Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available for 90 days, through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/fbd3fb46-d695-4516-9e06-8d9247a157ab.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 studies and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule (ORMD-0901).

For more information, please visit www.oramed.com.

Company contact: 
Zach Herschfus 
+1-844-9-ORAMED
zach@oramed.com

