Panaya and Illumiti Partner to Drive Smart Testing and SAP S/4HANA Digital Transformation

Panaya joins forces with Illumiti, a Syntax company a North America-based leading implementer for SAP solutions & services, to provide/to deliver risk-free S/4HANA migrations and comprehensive Smart Testing management.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today that a strategic partnership has been signed with Illumiti, a leading North American implementer of SAP solutions and a SAP Platinum Partner.

Panaya's solutions will be improving Illumiti's services by providing customers with accelerated, safer and friction-free S/4HANA migrations.

Panaya's Test Management and Change Intelligence technologies bring easy-to-use, rapid and end-to-end solutions for custom conversion projects, including design, ready-to-deploy code remediation, and risk-based testing. Other elements of Panaya's rich SAP portfolio that Illumiti will be incorporating include Panaya Test Dynamix - the leading smart test management platform - with AI-enhanced Change Intelligence capabilities.

This uniquely comprehensive approach, combining advanced Panaya technology and proven SAP expertise, is the key to thorough testing and risk-free SAP S/4HANA migrations. It has expanded Illumiti's ability to offer customers cost-effective and seamless digital transformations, delivered on time and under budget.

"We are excited to join forces with the North America-based leading system integrator Illumiti Inc. as part of their efforts to meet the growing market demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation," says Shabi Levi, Head of Channels and Alliance at Panaya. "Together, we will be leveraging our smart testing platform, Test Dynamix, and our robust S/4 HANA suit portfolio, including S/4Convert, for smoother S/4 migrations, with zero risk and top-tier testing. For Panaya, this key partnership represents further confirmation of the unique value our platform brings to the community of SAP S/4HANA users and a significant expansion in our North American market."

"Our organization looks forward to leveraging Panaya's world class testing and migration solutions to elevate Illumiti's differentiated implementation services portfolio," said Peter Villeneuve, Senior Director of Innovation for Illumiti. "By providing our customers and consultants access to these innovative Panaya solutions, we can ensure a smoother business transformation and truly deliver on our smarter, faster, leaner approach."

About Panaya



Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

About Illumiti



Illumiti, a Syntax Companyis a leading systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the United States, and Switzerland, serving customers globally. Its experienced team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging the world's leading on-premise and cloud-based business applications. Illumiti helps clients achieve optimized operations in key areas at the core of their businesses by implementing custom-fit SAP® solutions at a lower cost, and at a lower risk than other alternatives. Illumiti is a member of United VARS, an SAP platinum partner."

