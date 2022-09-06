SYBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCES BYRON J. PAUL AS CEO

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SyBridge Technologies' Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Byron J. Paul has joined SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge" or the "Company") as Chief Executive Officer and will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Paul will build upon the Company's strategic vision of becoming a global technological leader in value-added design and manufacturing solutions ranging from design and prototyping to production-as-a-service and aftermarket services for customers. Mr. Paul brings extensive experience in industrial technology and a 20+ year track record of driving profitable growth in complex, global enterprises.

Byron J. Paul, CEO, SyBridge Technologies (PRNewswire)

Mr. Paul was most recently Group President at Signode Industrial Group where he led a global portfolio of businesses focused on end-of-line packaging technologies and warehouse automation solutions. He previously served as President of Destaco, a leading designer and manufacturer of precision engineered components for industrial automation and robotics applications. Mr. Paul has also held senior leadership roles at John Crane, a leader in rotating equipment solutions, and at the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Paul holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. He also attended the University of Western Australia where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce with first class honors in accounting and finance.

Mr. Paul stated, "I am thrilled to be joining a world-class team at SyBridge Technologies. They have done an outstanding job expanding SyBridge Technologies' global reach, growing from three sites in 2019 to 16 locations today. I look forward to partnering with the Board and Crestview Partners as we embark on the next phase of growth to build an unrivaled leader in digital manufacturing."

Jason Luo, Chairman of SyBridge Technologies and Crestview Operating Executive noted, "Byron is a committed leader with a proven track record of successfully growing businesses and we are excited to partner with him as we plan to execute on the Company's next chapter of growth."

Mr. Paul succeeds Tony Nardone who has departed the company to pursue other interests. "We appreciate the many contributions Tony has made to SyBridge and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Mr. Luo.

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is the combination of 12 acquisitions made to combine different products, services and technologies into a singular technology enabled solution. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan and has 16 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com

