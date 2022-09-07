BLOOMINGDALE'S TO HOST 'SATURDAY'S GENERATION' EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO CELEBRATE ITS 150th ANNIVERSARY

The leading retailer will celebrate its 150th anniversary with customers across the country on Saturday, September 10th, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today a nationwide series of in-store events that will take place on Saturday, September 10th in honor of its 150th anniversary. All Bloomingdale's stores across the country will host an anniversary bash entitled 'Saturday's Generation,' a nod to the term endearingly attributed to Bloomingdale's clientele in the 1970s.

The Saturday's Generation celebrations will surprise and delight its current-day customers with storewide interactive experiences. Shoppers will be invited to partake in the festivities with in-store events, special shopping activations, limited edition merchandise, live entertainment and more.

"Saturday's Generation is such an iconic part of our rich heritage," stated Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "As we celebrate 150 years, we're excited to revive Saturday's Generation for our next era and share it with today's contemporary generation of shoppers in a fresh, innovative way."

While Saturday's Generation events will take place at all Bloomingdale's stores, select locations will feature special experiences including photo booth activations, live DJs, and dedicated department programming such as sneaker customization stations, trunk shows, chef demos and designer appearances. Students from the Fashion Institute of Technology will be on location at select locations to personalize guest shopping bags with original designers.

All customers who shop during the event will receive a commemorative, limited-edition canvas version of the iconic Bloomingdale's brown bag, which will be customized by local artists, as a special gift with purchase of $150 or more. Additionally, some locations will also feature a mural wall where a local artist will be working live throughout the event.

SATURDAY'S GENERATION x 59th STREET FLAGSHIP

At the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship location, shoppers can expect a "Saturday's Generation" like no other, with innovative activations taking place across every department, on every floor. Outside the store on Lexington Avenue, a branded food truck will be serving up complimentary specialty treats that clients will receive with any 150th anniversary merchandise purchase.

Acclaimed acrobat Topher Bousquet will be on showcase in the Bloomingdale's storefront windows, where he'll perform original contortionist acts live throughout the day. Once indoors, visitors will discover a variety of specialty experiences. Along with live music, pop-up treat carts, photo booths and arcade games that shoppers can enjoy throughout the store, signature activations will include:

Artist Caty Wooly will be on site creating a live mural installation. Wooly will be taking customer suggestions to incorporate their Bloomingdale's -themed ideas into the commemorative piece

But Like Maybe artist Arianna Margulis will project a live drawing session of "Bloomie's Girl"

Interactive designer pop-ups featuring special services, gifts, and merchandise personalization offerings with brands including Baccarat, Golden Goose , David Yurman , Devialet, Polo by Ralph Lauren , La Prairie, Louis Vuitton , Jimmy Choo and Coravin

Surprise and delight department activations such as personalization, complimentary treatments and makeup touch ups in the beauty department; complimentary monogramming with purchase in the home department; celebratory toasts and treats in the registry department; and sneaker customization in the men's shoe department. Also in the beauty department, lipstick fortune reader Beth Bonger will be reading lip-prints for customers when they make a cosmetics purchase

A Brown Bag Balloon Sculpture installation with balloon handbag giveaways, as well as a tote bag customization station where shoppers can get their commemorative 150 th anniversary totes personalized with Bloomingdale's themed doodles

A Bloomingdale's 150 th Anniversary newsstand installation created in partnership with Fantasy Explosions featuring a capsule collection of merchandise influenced by 90's and 200's New York ephemera

Culinary demonstrations and tastings with Magnolia at the B kitchen

Locations that will be featuring special experiences include the 59th Street flagship, Soho, Roosevelt Field Mall and White Plains locations in New York; Century City, Beverly Center, South Coast Plaza, San Francisco Centre, Sherman Oaks, Fashion Valley, Valley Fair, Newport Beach and Stanford stores in California; Boca Raton Town Center, Aventura, Palm Beach Gardens and Orlando locations in Florida; Willow Grove and King of Prussia in Pennsylvania; Chevy Chase in Maryland; Tysons Corner Center in Virginia, Chestnut Hill in Massachusetts; Short Hills, Bergen, Willowbrook and Bridgewater in New Jersey; North Michigan in Illinois; Lenox Square in Georgia; Norwalk in Connecticut; and Ala Moana Center in Hawaii.

All Saturday's Generation events will take place on September 10th from 1-5pm.

Additional 150th anniversary campaign celebrations and special programming will be activated through the holiday season. More information will be announced this fall and details can be found online at www.bloomingdales.com .

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc., it currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 21 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

