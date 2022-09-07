CodeMettle Announces Industry Veteran Mike Mostow as First COO

Mostow to Play Integral Role in CodeMettle's Continued Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle, an innovative developer of NetOps software from the edge to the enterprise, today announced Mike Mostow as its first chief operating officer. Mostow brings more than 25 years of experience in operations and sales leadership, along with a proven track record of building and scaling teams in fast-growing enterprise software and technology companies.

"We welcome Mike Mostow as our first-ever COO to guide our continued growth," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "Mike will play an integral role in that growth by leading business development, sales, marketing and operations. He will support our customers with the successful deployment and use of our products, including our new revolutionary Terminus 2.0 , a first-of-its-kind product in the NetOps industry."

Mostow will continue to drive the use of sophisticated DevSecOps engineering practices as a competitive advantage, solving complex customer problems in bold and innovative ways. He will ensure operational excellence across the product sales and delivery lifecycle, providing our customers the best performing, most reliable, and highest quality NetOps solutions.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the CodeMettle team at this exciting time," said Mostow. "The company's customers, people, culture and technology are unmatched in the market. CodeMettle's dedication to exceeding customer requirements, to include those of our nation's Warfighters, is also a true company differentiator."

Previously, Mostow served in executive roles at Everbridge Inc. and Leidos. He brings two-plus decades of prior experience in sales leadership and general management, along with demonstrated success in scaling commercial and government enterprise software and technology businesses. Mostow will prioritize operational excellence as CodeMettle prepares for both for the upcoming Army Unified Network Operations program and the application of CodeMettle's products across the government and commercial markets.

About CodeMettle

CodeMettle was established in 2009 to simplify the management of the most complex networks for defense, government and commercial customers. Our intuitive software products consolidate fragmented data, processes and operations into one common operating picture. Edge to enterprise, simplified. Learn more .

Contact:

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of CodeMettle

(301) 717-9529

jbosc@boscobel.com

View original content:

SOURCE CodeMettle