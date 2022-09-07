Demandbase Named a 2022 Best Workplace in Technology™ by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®, Ranking #11

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it ranked #11 on the Best Workplaces in Technology™ for 2022 among small and medium sized businesses. Determined by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®, this list honors tech companies that stand out in treating their employees fairly and creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. Earning a spot means that Demandbase is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Demandbase is no stranger to being named a best place to work, as the company has been identified as one the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times, as well as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ , Best Workplaces for Millennials™ , and Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® in the past year alone.

"This award solidifies that every employee at Demandbase knows that our Smarter GTM™ platform isn't just software; it's an indispensable part of our customers' jobs on a daily basis. It's solving the stress that comes from having to achieve more results with fewer resources and the fear of making the wrong decision or missing sales numbers," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "Our team is highly motivated to keep working hard, building camaraderie, having fun, breaking innovation boundaries, and making a significant difference in the lives of our customers every day."

Great Place to Work® determines its list by using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of more than 151,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry.

Customers also feel the difference that comes from working with a team of people who enjoy their work and feel valued. Customer Jay Civitillo, market development manager at Caregility, describes working with Demandbase employees this way, "A successful ABM program is more than technology. It's also about the support the vendor will provide. The Demandbase training, in conjunction with the support team, has been there since day one and continues to support our team here at Caregility. I don't think we would have been as successful as we have been without all the awesome people Demandbase has to help us. And as our ABM capability matures over time, we feel confident that Demandbase is going to be there to support us."

To learn more and see the full list, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/technology/2022 .

For more information about the Demandbase or to join their award-winning team, visit: https://www.demandbase.com/about-us/careers. Demandbase is hiring, especially in product and engineering.

