Drilling at New Afton's East Extension Continues to Deliver High-Grade Mineralization

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
New Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)
TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to provide detailed drill results for the underground exploration program underway at its New Afton Mine and provides an update on additional exploration activities at its operations.

Highlights
  • The below table provides 2022 assay result highlights for New Afton's upper portion of the East Extension (above 1.75 g/t Au and/or 1.75% Cu and an interval ≥30m). Refer to Table 2 and Table 3 at the end of this news release for full assay results and drill hole collar coordinate

Drill Hole


From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Estimated
True Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

EA22-314


299

355

56

32.8

1.37

3.00

EA22-338


378

408

30

15.3

1.94

2.23

EA22-341


132

180

48

29.9

1.92

1.78

EA22-353


116

156

40

33.8

2.01

2.08

EA22-362


134

192

58

28.1

1.31

1.75

EA22-369


90

130

40

31.9

1.61

2.31

EA22-372


136

174

38

20.5

1.56

2.31

EA22-373


310

356

46

26.7

0.96

2.43

EA22-378


115

163

48

33.5

1.87

2.33

EA22-379


131

167

36

22.3

1.08

2.46

EA22-381


104

134

30

18.9

1.84

2.19

EA22-384


243

275

32

24.2

2.32

1.79

EA22-386


153

199

46

21.4

1.83

1.85

includes

163

193

30

14.0

2.32

2.41

EA22-387


131

215

84

45.9

1.84

3.26

includes

135

169

34

18.6

3.18

4.93

EA22-391


132

212

80

40.7

2.11

3.00

EA22-396


152

186

34

14.6

1.01

2.54

  • Results to date show continuous mineralization, within an interpreted 1% copper grade shell, averaging 300 x 30 metres in plan and 250 metres down dip with higher gold and copper grades compared with the average grade of the current New Afton Mineral Reserve estimate of 0.67g/t gold and 0.74% copper
  • Results will be incorporated in the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate with the potential to add valuable resources at above current Mineral Reserve grades
  • Geological interpretations show additional targets for higher-grade mineralization down plunge and vertically below the upper portion of East Extension where drilling is ongoing (refer to Figure 1) and both targets have the potential to host additional mineralization similar to the upper portion of the East Extension
  • Given the lateral proximity to the C-Zone, the East Extension appears to have the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves at a low development cost into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term

"I am very encouraged by the results to date on New Afton's underground exploration program," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "New Afton's underground exploration program is focused on increasing higher-grade Mineral Resources to enhance the near-term mine plan and extend the mine life. We are focused primarily on three key initiatives. The first involves defining the higher-grade zone within the upper portion of the East Extension. The second is to explore the potential down plunge extension of the higher-grade zone, and the third initiative is to test for additional mineralization beneath the higher-grade zone. The upper portion of the East Extension continues to return gold and copper assay results well above the current Mineral Reserve grades, while the lower portion down plunge and the D-Zone remain open. Given the lateral proximity to the C-Zone, the East Extension appears to have the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves at a low development cost into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term."

New Afton Mine long section with target locations

New Afton Mine

Underground East Extension

The Company launched a phase-two drilling program for the upper zone of the East Extension in October 2021 as a follow-up to the drill holes completed in 2020 targeting the high-grade gold-copper intercepts discovered in 2019 (refer to the Company's February 12, 2020 press release for further information). The phase-two drilling program has been designed to define the extension and continuity of the mineralization to support a Mineral Resource estimate and evaluate the potential addition to the current life of mine plan. The Company advanced a 55 metre exploration drift to allow three diamond drills to intercept mineralization at appropriate angles to properly infill the interpreted target area (refer to Figures 2 and 3). The drilling program totaled 38,084 metres in 115 drill holes planned on 20 metre centers, the results of which will be incorporated in the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate with the potential to add valuable resources at above current Mineral Reserve grades.

Results to date show continuous mineralization, within an interpreted 1% copper grade shell, averaging 300 x 30 metres in plan and 250 metres down dip with higher gold and copper grades compared with the average grade of the current New Afton Mineral Reserve estimate of 0.67g/t gold and 0.74% copper (refer to Figures 2 and 3). The upper zone of the East Extension is characterized by disseminated and fracture filled sulphide mineralization as bornite and chalcopyrite associated with potassic dominant alteration hosted in volcanic fragmental and intrusive lithologies controlled by cross-cutting faults often on lithological contacts.

Geological interpretations show additional targets for higher-grade mineralization down plunge and vertically below the upper portion of East Extension where drilling is ongoing (refer to Figure 1). Both targets have the potential to host additional mineralization similar to the upper portion of the East Extension.

Additional Underground Targets

An additional 5,000 metres of underground drilling is planned upon completion of the required infrastructure at the base of C-Zone development to follow up on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) target areas previously defined in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The program has been designed to explore the AI Southeast and AI North target areas and to assess potential higher-grade mineralization within the D-Zone ore body (refer to Figure 1).

Regional Exploration

The Company completed the exploration drilling program at the Cherry Creek Trend area and is progressing the data interpretation to assess if a follow-up drilling phase is warranted. Additional drill ready targets have been defined upon geophysical and geochemical surveys completed within the priority areas of the Company's landholdings. The most prospective target is located approximately eight kilometres southwest of the New Afton Mine, where a 5,000 metre reconnaissance drilling program started in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additional field activities, inclusive of geological mapping and geochemical survey are in progress for drill ready target definition within the broader landholdings focused on gold-copper porphyry style mineralization.

Rainy River Mine

At Rainy River, the Company is now focusing on potential additional underground mineralization in proximity to the actual operation footprint. Compilation and interpretation of the project dataset is centered approximately 500 metres from the southern limit of the ultimate open pit (refer to Figure 4), where a broader alteration halo hosting gold mineralization has been intersected along strike of historical drill hole intervals with similar alteration/mineralization. A follow-up drilling program for a total of 2,000 metres is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed by year end. Additional exploration activities inclusive of geological mapping and rock and soil sampling are progressing within the broader Rainy River mineral tenures, with the objective to define prospective areas for gold mineralization and further define new drill ready targets.

QA/QC Procedure

New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC") program at its New Afton Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company's exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold's QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular two metre intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification and quality assurance processes is set out in the February 28, 2020 New Afton National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada" available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Resources contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. All other scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Godin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Gold. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. Mr. Godin is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Della Libera and Mr. Godin are each a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For additional technical information on New Gold's material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold's most recent annual information form filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Figure 1: New Afton Mine long section with target locations and complete drill hole traces

Figure 1: New Afton Mine long section with target locations and complete drill hole traces (CNW...
Figure 2: New Afton Mine planview showing infill drill holes completed and copper and gold value intercepts within the East Extension higher-grade target area

Figure 2: New Afton Mine planview showing infill drill holes completed and copper and gold...
Figure 3: Isometric view looking northeast across the New Afton Mine East Extension target areas

Figure 3: Isometric view looking northeast across the New Afton Mine East Extension target...
Figure 4: Rainy River Exploration – Pinewood South Target Location on Geology map with ultimate pit boundary and surface projective of known ore lenses

Figure 4: Rainy River Exploration – Pinewood South Target Location on Geology map with ultimate...
Table 2:  New Afton Mine East Extension Drill Assay Summary

Drill Hole

Target
Area

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Copper
(%)

EA20-270

East
Extension

0

148

148


0.01

0.01



148

162

14


0.08

0.11



162

218

56


0.01

0.02



218

226

8


0.01

0.10



226

296

70


0.01

0.05



296

302

6


0.02

0.11



302

330

28


0.02

0.05



330

356

26


0.12

0.05



356

366

10


0.01

0.02



366

392

26


0.11

0.10



392

396

4

1.5

1.18

0.28



396

432

36


0.04

0.05



432

448

16


0.14

0.09



448

482

34


0.03

0.04



482

484

2

0.7

1.00

0.49



484

492

8


0.11

0.06



492

502

10


0.04

0.05



502

504

2


0.42

0.11



504

524

20


0.05

0.03



524

534

10

3.7

0.42

0.25


includes

528

530

2

0.7

1.20

0.10



534

541.63

7.63


0.08

0.04

EA20-271

East
Extension

0

6

6

not sampled





6

186

180


0.01

0.01



186

228

42


0.04

0.13



228

234

6


0.13

0.40



234

242

8


0.02

0.06



242

250

8


0.02

0.12



250

334

84

32.6

0.35

0.80


includes

252

256

4

1.6

0.26

1.26


includes

278

284

6

2.3

0.31

1.03


includes

320

334

14

5.4

0.82

1.98



334

373.99

39.99


0.03

0.03

EA20-272

East
Extension

0

1.5

1.5

not sampled





1.5

38

36.5


0.02

0.04



38

42

4


0.26

0.30



42

50

8


0.07

0.12



50

66

16


0.02

0.04



66

92

26


0.06

0.10



92

112

20


0.04

0.06

EA20-272

East
Extension

112

128

16


0.04

0.11



128

178

50


0.03

0.04



178

184

6


0.07

0.12



184

200

16


0.02

0.03



200

208

8


0.06

0.11



208

228

20


0.02

0.03



228

244

16


0.01

0.19



244

344

100

35.9

1.68

1.93


includes

244

288

44

15.8

1.11

2.41


includes

288

302

14

5.0

3.00

3.51


includes

302

312

10

3.6

1.20

0.49


includes

312

330

18

6.5

3.54

1.20



344

406

62


0.04

0.02



406

428

22


0.12

0.15



428

448

20


0.05

0.07



448

454

6


0.17

0.23



454

461.43

7.43


0.04

0.02

EA20-273

East
Extension

0

3.37

3.37

not sampled





3.37

96

92.63


0.01

0.01



96

112

16


0.03

0.12



112

132

20


0.01

0.06



132

142

10


0.07

0.21



142

156

14

8.2

0.15

1.41


includes

148

154

6

3.5

0.28

2.43



156

236

80


0.02

0.04



236

254

18

10.6

0.13

0.41


includes

240

242

2

1.2

0.27

1.15



254

268

14


0.02

0.08



268

276

8


0.07

0.28



276

290

14


0.03

0.05



290

296

6


0.04

0.16



296

306.93

10.93


0.03

0.06

EA20-274

East
Extension

0

0.79

0.79

not sampled





0.79

406

405.21


0.01

0.02



406

430

24


0.06

0.12



430

446

16


0.07

0.03



446

448

2


0.75

0.11



448

456

8


0.05

0.03



456

472

16


0.10

0.12



472

488

16


0.06

0.04



488

490

2


0.61

0.57

EA20-274


490

508

18


0.02

0.02



508

516

8


0.25

0.07



516

524

8


0.01

0.01



524

536

12


0.48

0.22



536

554

18


0.15

0.05



554

614

60


0.01

0.03



614

620

6


0.16

0.15



620

674

54


0.03

0.02



674

678

4


0.21

0.15



678

720

42


0.02

0.03

EA20-275

East
Extension

0

0.7

0.7

not sampled





0.7

32

31.3


0.03

0.06



32

40

8


0.06

0.11



40

56

16


0.25

0.18



56

74

18


0.15

0.16



74

144

70


0.04

0.07



144

194

50

29.9

0.42

0.28


includes

190

192

2

1.2

4.97

0.09



194

250

56


0.03

0.03

EA20-276

East
Extension

0

152

152


0.01

0.02



152

170

18


0.04

0.13



170

182

12


0.03

0.06



182

198

16


0.04

0.10



198

203.3

5.3


0.01

0.03

EA20-277

East
Extension

0

158

158


0.02

0.03



158

160

2


0.90

0.49



160

226

66


0.01

0.04



226

232

6


0.02

0.15



232

242

10


0.25

0.32



242

316

74


0.03

0.04



316

338

22


0.04

0.12



338

403.83

65.83


0.02

0.02

EA20-278

East
Extension

0

0.98

0.98

not sampled





0.98

32

31.02


0.04

0.06



32

50

18


0.10

0.11



50

74

24


0.01

0.06



74

86

12


0.05

0.12



86

232

146


0.02

0.02



232

324

92

22.1

1.44

2.67


includes

232

280

48

11.5

1.54

3.63

EA20-278

includes

290

302

12

2.9

0.07

1.40


includes

304

324

20

4.8

2.91

2.48



324

348

24


0.05

0.24



348

404

56


0.03

0.04



404

418

14


0.07

0.18



418

446

28


0.07

0.05



446

448

2


0.76

0.19



448

478

30


0.01

0.01



478

502

24


0.17

0.16



502

526

24


0.02

0.03



526

534

8


0.68

0.25



534

560

26


0.16

0.07



560

572

12

2.9

0.52

0.13


includes

560

562

2

0.5

1.74

0.45



572

612

40


0.04

0.04



612

644

32

7.7

0.73

0.41


includes

612

620

8

1.9

1.91

0.79

EA20-279

East
Extension

0

472

472


0.01

0.02



472

478

6


0.50

0.33



478

514

36


0.12

0.11



514

542

28


0.05

0.07



542

548

6


0.48

0.45



548

592

44


0.06

0.08



592

598

6


0.27

0.43



598

610

12


0.06

0.08



610

646

36

7.7

0.65

0.66


includes

626

634

8

1.7

1.08

0.59


includes

634

640

6

1.3

0.69

1.33



646

675.74

29.74


0.18

0.13

EA20-280

East
Extension

0

2

2

not sampled





2

40

38


0.02

0.06



40

60

20


0.04

0.12



60

186

126


0.01

0.01



186

194

8


0.24

0.07



194

400

206


0.04

0.05



400

408

8


0.17

0.18



408

436

28


0.05

0.02



436

456

20


0.16

0.03



456

490

34


0.02

0.02



490

502

12


0.17

0.10



502

528

26


0.03

0.02

EA20-280


528

532

4


0.71

0.15



532

578

46


0.03

0.01



578

586

8


0.27

0.17



586

592

6


0.03

0.08



592

600

8


0.37

0.46



600

610

10


0.01

0.03



610

614

4


0.32

0.25



614

640

26


0.01

0.02



640

656

16

2.2

0.61

0.49


includes

642

648

6

0.8

1.20

0.82



656

674

18


0.10

0.05



674

684

10

1.4

0.94

1.13



684

696

12

1.6

0.50

0.69



696

742

46


0.01

0.02



742

798

56

7.6

0.60

0.43


includes

780

788

8

1.1

1.16

0.76



798

812

14


0.08

0.07



812

848

36

4.9

0.62

0.76


includes

818

828

10

1.4

1.41

1.97



848

860

12


0.04

0.06

EA20-281

East
Extension

0

2

2

not sampled





2

514

512


0.01

0.02



514

546

32


0.16

0.06



546

560

14


0.06

0.06



560

596

36


0.14

0.04



596

688

92


0.02

0.02



688

706

18


0.23

0.08



706

732

26


0.03

0.03



732

738

6

1.6

0.53

0.41



738

820.15

82.15


0.02

0.03

EA20-282

East
Extension

0

200

200

not sampled





200

234

34


0.01

0.02



234

246

12


0.02

0.17



246

256

10


0.01

0.07



256

266

10


0.02

0.17



266

272

6


0.03

0.42



272

298

26


0.05

0.13



298

428

130


0.02

0.04



428

434

6


0.24

0.12



434

456

22


0.03

0.03



456

474

18


0.20

0.04

EA20-282


474

524

50


0.03

0.04



524

532

8


0.31

0.26



532

576

44


0.02

0.01



576

578

2

0.6

1.77

0.01



578

584.74

6.74


0.01

0.01

EA20-283

East
Extension

0

250

250

not sampled





250

348

98


0.01

0.03



348

366.98

18.98


0.14

0.14

EA20-284

East
Extension

0

250

250

not sampled





250

314

64


0.02

0.03



314

322

8


0.10

0.19



322

356

34


0.02

0.07



356

374

18


0.11

0.15



374

508

134


0.02

0.01



508

514

6


0.23

0.12



514

556

42


0.01

0.02



556

564

8


0.41

0.13



564

601.07

37.07


0.01

0.01

EA20-285

East
Extension

0

242

242

not sampled





242

536

294


0.02

0.02



536

554

18

3.3

0.52

0.87


includes

536

546

10

1.8

0.69

1.30



554

574

20


0.20

0.11



574

664

90


0.04

0.02



664

672

8


0.22

0.06



672

712

40

7.3

0.40

0.65


includes

682

694

12

2.2

0.44

1.17


includes

702

706

4

0.7

1.07

0.98



712

724

12


0.02

0.02



724

744

20


0.14

0.13



744

836.68

92.68


0.03

0.04

EA20-286

East
Extension

0

300

300

not sampled





300

380

80


0.02

0.01



380

382

2


0.42

0.29



382

488

106


0.02

0.02



488

492

4


0.54

0.36



492

512

20


0.05

0.07



512

518

6


0.48

0.14



518

536

18


0.06

0.07



536

544

8


0.54

0.33



544

552

8


0.02

0.05

EA20-286


552

560

8


0.23

0.20



560

580

20


0.03

0.09



580

640

60

11.2

0.22

0.33


includes

590

592

2

0.4

0.72

1.87



640

658

18


0.02

0.02



658

668

10


0.28

0.05



668

692

24


0.05

0.03



692

698

6

1.1

0.75

0.10


includes

696

698

2

0.4

1.34

0.14



698

730

32


0.06

0.06



730

760

30

5.6

0.61

0.21


includes

738

740

2

0.4

1.93

0.59



758

760

2

0.4

2.69

0.94



760

800

40


0.04

0.03



800

806

6


0.35

0.42



806

820

14


0.11

0.10



820

832

12


0.04

0.04



832

843.44

11.44


0.12

0.05

EA20-287

East
Extension

0

300

300

not sampled





300

366

66


0.02

0.02



366

374

8


0.19

0.09



374

516

142


0.02

0.02



516

520

4


0.45

0.82



520

534

14


0.11

0.09



534

588

54


0.04

0.04



588

604

16


0.13

0.14



604

646

42

11.7

1.40

1.45


includes

612

642

30

8.4

1.71

1.82



646

657

11


0.17

0.06

EA20-288

East
Extension

0

6

6

not sampled





6

160

154


0.01

0.02



160

170

10


0.07

0.11



170

194

24


0.04

0.05



194

218

24


0.02

0.14



218

410.57

192.57


0.02

0.04

EA21-305

East
Extension

0

6.5

6.5

not sampled





6.5

80

73.5


0.01

0.01



80

84

4


0.18

0.01



84

316

232


0.01

0.01



316

330

14


0.03

0.30



330

358

28


0.02

0.11

EA21-305


358

412

54.0

26.0

1.07

1.06


includes

386

412

26.0

12.5

2.18

1.90



412

449

26.0


0.03

0.03

EA21-307

Upper
East
Extension

0

6.1

6.1

not sampled





6.1

316

309.9


0.01

0.01



316

352

36


0.05

0.15



352

376

24


0.03

0.07



376

422

46

24.7

1.63

0.61


includes

378

388

10

5.4

2.98

1.04


includes

406

414

8

4.3

2.41

0.92



422

475

8


0.03

0.04

EA21-308

East
Extension

0

1.5

1.5

not sampled





1.5

251

249.5


0.01

0.01



251

259

8


0.04

0.13



259

447

188


0.01

0.02



447

469

22


0.21

0.16



469

503

34


0.06

0.06

EA21-309

East
Extension

0

6

6

not sampled





6

236

230


0.01

0.01



236

240

4


0.23

0.03



240

416

176


0.03

0.03



416

426

10


0.04

0.15



426

430

4


0.26

0.28



430

441.2

11.2


0.01

0.01

EA21-310

East
Extension

0

38

38

not sampled



EA21-311

East
Extension

0

5

5

not sampled





5

320

315


0.02

0.02



320

332

12


0.02

0.55



332

370

38


0.01

0.11



370

380

10

5.2

0.11

1.02



380

396

16


0.03

0.21



396

425

29


0.03

0.02

EA21-312

East
Extension

0

3.2

3.2

not sampled





3.2

317

313.8


0.01

0.01



317

335

18


0.04

0.25



335

381

46


0.03

0.09



381

415

34

17.0

0.10

0.81


includes

395

409

14

7.0

0.15

1.27



415

425

10


0.01

0.01

EA22-313

East
Extension

0

4.56

4.56

not sampled





4.56

314

309.44


0.01

0.01



314

348

34

18.7

2.37

2.25


includes

314

336

22

12.1

3.14

2.56


includes

340

348

8

4.4

1.37

2.44



348

362

14


0.09

0.25



362

376

14

7.7

1.26

2.02


includes

370

376

6

3.3

1.76

2.50



376

384

8


0.13

0.19



384

398

14


0.01

0.02

EA22-314

East
Extension

0

3.18

3.18

not sampled





3.18

287

283.82


0.01

0.02



287

299

12


0.04

0.11



299

355

56

32.8

1.37

3.00


includes

299

317

18

10.5

2.25

5.71


includes

317

337

20

11.7

0.52

1.35


includes

337

355

18

10.5

1.44

2.12



355

389

34


0.02

0.01

EA22-315

East
Extension

0

3

3

not sampled





3

237

234


0.01

0.01



237

305

68

45.4

0.84

1.22


includes

241

269

28

18.7

1.77

2.24



305

329

24


0.02

0.11

EA22-316

East
Extension

0

4.25

4.25

not sampled





4.25

296

291.75


0.01

0.01



296

304

8


0.02

0.12



304

344

40

22.5

1.27

2.00


includes

310

334

24

13.5

1.99

3.01



344

384

40


0.09

0.17



384

392

8


0.01

0.02

EA22-318

East
Extension

0

4

4

not sampled





4

236

232


0.01

0.01



236

242

6


0.01

0.20



242

274

32

23.0

0.96

1.45



274

293

19


0.04

0.10

EA22-319

East
Extension

0

296

296

not sampled





296

306

10


0.02

0.04



306

374

68


0.01

0.21



374

400

26

13.0

0.02

0.63



400

406

6


0.04

0.23

EA22-319


406

420

14


0.07

0.02

EA22-320

East
Extension

0

200

200

not sampled





200

212

12


0.01

0.03



212

236

24


0.02

0.10



236

238

2

1.6

0.01

0.48



238

271.82

33.82


0.01

0.03

EA22-321

East
Extension

0

7

7

not sampled





7

227

220


0.01

0.01



227

253

26

20.5

0.06

0.97


includes

245

251

6

4.7

0.12

2.62



253

283

30


0.02

0.03



283

323

40


0.04

0.14

EA22-322

East
Extension

0

260

260

not sampled





260

296

36


0.01

0.03



296

318

22

14.1

0.36

0.50


includes

300

302

2

1.3

2.42

1.31



318

336

18


0.03

0.12



336

353

17


0.01

0.04

EA22-323

East
Extension

0

231

231

not sampled





231

239

8


0.11

0.16



239

269

30


0.02

0.03



269

281

12

8.9

0.15

0.56


includes

277

279

2

1.5

0.27

1.15



281

295

14


0.02

0.06



295

308

13


0.20

0.16

EA22-324

East
Extension

0

250

250

not sampled





250

256

6


0.01

0.02



256

262

6


0.02

0.23



262

288

26

18.1

0.71

0.78


includes

268

274

6

4.2

2.18

2.40



288

311

23


0.01

0.01

EA22-325

East
Extension

0

256

256

not sampled





256

282

26

18.4

0.72

0.54


includes

272

274

2

1.4

3.90

1.34



282

286

4


0.06

0.06



286

288

2

1.4

1.02

1.01



288

312

24


0.12

0.17



312

326

14


0.02

0.02

EA22-326

East
Extension

0

236

236

not sampled



EA22-326


236

248

12


0.01

0.08



248

292

44

28.5

1.13

1.61


includes

248

270

22

14.3

1.55

1.96


includes

280

286

6

3.9

1.49

2.54



292

306

14

9.1

0.21

0.33



306

322

16


0.04

0.06



322

328

6

3.9

1.89

2.34



328

365

37


0.09

0.20

EA22-327

East
Extension

0

206

206

not sampled





206

330

124


0.01

0.03



330

336

6

3.6

0.76

1.01



336

352

16


0.08

0.20



352

356

4

2.4

0.24

1.07



356

377

21


0.01

0.08

EA22-328

East
Extension

0

280

280

not sampled





280

298

18


0.02

0.10



298

334

36

22.4

1.13

1.12


includes

302

318

16

9.9

2.16

1.73



334

358

24


0.05

0.06



358

374.5

16.5

10.3

0.74

1.35


includes

358

368

10

6.2

0.98

1.93

EA22-329

East
Extension

0

335

335

not sampled





335

349

14


0.05

0.19



349

401

52


0.03

0.06



401

405

4

2.0

0.18

0.29



405

413

8


0.01

0.00

EA22-330

East
Extension

0

297

297

not sampled





297

397

100


0.03

0.13



397

411

14

6.8

2.27

1.57


includes

405

411

6

2.9

5.26

2.44



411

425

14


0.04

0.02

EA22-331

East
Extension

0

374

374

not sampled





374

392

18


0.08

0.11



392

398

6

3.1

0.61

0.33


includes

394

396

2

1.0

1.20

0.55



398

434

36


0.03

0.05



434

446

12

6.1

0.16

0.26



446

464

18

9.2

0.70

1.07


includes

448

458

10

5.1

0.95

1.54



464

479

15


0.06

0.04

EA22-332

East
Extension

0

290

290

not sampled





290

302

12


0.04

0.06



302

312

10

6.0

0.20

0.53



312

340

28


0.02

0.07



340

347

7


0.06

0.16

EA22-333

East
Extension

0

302

302

not sampled





302

338

36


0.04

0.11



338

344

6

2.8

0.16

0.27



344

382

38


0.03

0.05



382

408

26


0.02

0.12



408

455

47


0.05

0.04

EA22-334

East
Extension

0

288

288

not sampled





288

316

28


0.02

0.03



316

400

84


0.03

0.12



400

412

12

6.1

0.11

0.28



412

455

43


0.02

0.05

EA22-335

East
Extension

0

3

3

not sampled





3

91

88


0.01

0.01



91

99

8


0.04

0.10



99

123

24


0.03

0.04



123

127

4


0.01

0.18



127

177

50

25.5

1.05

1.29


includes

141

161

20

10.2

1.87

2.05



177

199

22


0.08

0.12



199

254

55


0.02

0.02

EA22-336

East
Extension

0

136

136


0.01

0.02



136

144

8


0.05

0.17



144

168

24


0.01

0.01

EA22-337

East
Extension

0

351

351

not sampled





351

395

44


0.02

0.03



395

459

64


0.07

0.11

EA22-338

East
Extension

0

306

306

not sampled





306

318

12


0.03

0.02



318

364

46


0.02

0.20



364

408

44

22.5

1.33

1.77


includes

378

408

30

15.3

1.94

2.23



408

435

27


0.05

0.04

EA22-339

East
Extension

0

4.27

4.27

not sampled





4.27

74

69.73


0.02

0.02

EA22-339


74

80

6


0.02

0.14



80

90

10

5.8

0.03

0.32



90

140

50


0.06

0.16



140

154

14

8.1

0.77

0.64


includes

148

150

2

1.2

2.12

1.09



154

177

23


0.02

0.06

EA22-340

East
Extension

0

2.32

2.32

not sampled





2.32

56

53.68


0.03

0.02



56

96

40


0.08

0.12



96

102

6

4.0

0.27

0.82



102

128

26


0.12

0.13



128

158

30


0.03

0.04

EA22-341

East
Extension

0

2

2

not sampled





2

132

130


0.01

0.02



132

180

48

29.9

1.92

1.78


includes

136

152

16

10.0

5.12

4.29



180

200

20


0.06

0.10



200

212

12

7.5

0.84

0.64


includes

202

204

2

1.2

2.57

0.54



212

227

15


0.08

0.04

EA22-342

East
Extension

0

75

75

not sampled





75

89

14


0.02

0.02



89

95

6

6.0

0.05

0.43



95

144

49


0.01

0.03

EA22-343

East
Extension

0

270

270

not sampled





270

314

44


0.01

0.03



314

396

82

46.8

1.42

1.49


includes

318

340

22

12.5

3.78

3.44



396

413

17


0.01

0.01

EA22-344

East
Extension

0

80

80

not sampled





80

110

30


0.03

0.08



110

122

12

7.2

0.08

0.33



122

146

24

14.3

3.14

1.96



146

170

24


0.05

0.04

EA22-345

East
Extension

0

94

94

not sampled





94

114

20


0.01

0.05



114

138

24

23.6

0.54

1.50


includes

130

136

6

5.9

1.46

2.61



138

150

12


0.05

0.12

EA22-345


150

154

4

3.9

0.55

0.82



154

165

11


0.03

0.02

EA22-346

East
Extension

0

228

228

not sampled





228

298

70


0.02

0.05



298

336

38

22.5

0.94

1.26


includes

300

308

8

4.7

2.95

2.92


includes

316

320

4

2.4

0.62

2.33



336

357

21


0.10

0.19

EA22-347

East
Extension

0

4.26

4.26

not sampled





4.26

118

113.74


0.03

0.02



118

126

8

3.4

0.06

0.33



126

144

18


0.02

0.09



144

146

2

0.8

2.02

2.86



146

176

30


0.04

0.13



176

218

42

17.8

2.62

1.03



218

246

28


0.01

0.01

EA22-348

East
Extension

0

1

1

not sampled





1

55

54


0.02

0.02



55

91

36


0.06

0.14



91

103

12

5.1

1.87

2.41


includes

93

101

8

3.4

2.46

3.05



103

137

34


0.01

0.02

EA22-349

East
Extension

0

275

275

not sampled





275

373

98


0.02

0.02



373

405

32


0.08

0.14



405

453

48

26.3

0.47

0.37

EA22-350

East
Extension

0

3.65

3.65

not sampled





3.65

75

71.35


0.02

0.02



75

85

10

8.7

2.83

3.80



85

99

14


0.03

0.04



99

101

2

1.7

0.06

0.48



101

114

13


0.02

0.07

EA22-351

East
Extension

0

100

100

not sampled





100

110

10


0.01

0.11



110

144

34

27.3

0.45

1.71


includes

126

138

12

9.6

0.89

2.42



144

149

5


0.05

0.02

EA22-352

East
Extension

0

66

66

not sampled





66

120

54


0.11

0.13

EA22-352


120

140

20

13.7

0.76

2.25


includes

130

138

8

5.5

1.51

3.42



140

152

12

8.2

0.70

0.12



152

154

2

1.4

0.06

0.49



154

206

52


0.02

0.05

EA22-353

East
Extension

0

56

56

not sampled





56

58

2


0.00

0.02



58

62

4

3.4

0.02

0.59



62

116

54


0.01

0.01



116

156

40

33.8

2.01

2.08



156

164

8

6.8

0.11

0.33



164

174

10


0.01

0.07



174

180

6

5.1

0.36

0.65



180

194

14


0.02

0.13

EA22-354

East
Extension

0

88

88

not sampled





88

108

20


0.01

0.02



108

114

6


0.01

0.02



114

120

6

4.3

0.02

0.41



120

146

26

18.7

2.85

3.96



146

166

20

14.4

0.24

0.50



166

239

73


0.04

0.03

EA22-355

East
Extension

0

100

100

not sampled





100

142

42


0.07

0.09



142

170

28

15.9

0.16

0.24



170

197

27


0.10

0.16

EA22-356

East
Extension

0

98

98

not sampled





98

114

16


0.01

0.02



114

120

6


0.11

0.06



120

154

34


0.01

0.01

EA22-357

East
Extension

0

241

241

not sampled





241

257

16


0.02

0.23



257

287

30

20.5

0.21

1.45



287

297

10


0.02

0.00

EA22-358

East
Extension

0

370

370

not sampled





370

434

64


0.02

0.05



434

440

6


0.15

0.11

EA22-359

East
Extension

0

96

96

not sampled





96

134

38


0.01

0.07



134

202

68

33.2

1.38

1.95


includes

160

186

26

12.7

2.51

2.55

EA22-359


202

209

7


0.07

0.08

EA22-360

East
Extension

0

2.25

2.25

not sampled





2.25

88

85.75


0.03

0.05



88

100

12

8.2

0.50

0.93



100

118

18


0.10

0.17



118

120

2

1.4

0.45

0.38



120

143

23


0.09

0.03

EA22-361

East
Extension

0

3

3

not sampled





3

69

66


0.02

0.03



69

77

8

6.9

1.19

1.47



77

112

35


0.04

0.03

EA22-362

East
Extension

0

104

104

not sampled





104

134

30


0.01

0.05



134

192

58

28.1

1.31

1.75



192

202

10

4.8

0.37

0.26



202

233

31


0.05

0.05

EA22-363

East
Extension

0

288

288

not sampled





288

334

46


0.01

0.03



334

368

34

19.8

0.16

0.65


includes

360

366

6

3.5

0.39

1.71



368

396

28


0.03

0.11

EA22-364

East
Extension

0

2.2

2.2

not sampled





2.2

88

85.8


0.02

0.03



88

132

44


0.05

0.11



132

178

46

24.2

1.47

1.04



178

203

25


0.06

0.08

EA22-365

East
Extension

0

383

383

not sampled





383

393

10


0.02

0.04



393

403

10


0.03

0.15



403

413

10


0.01

0.04



413

431

18


0.07

0.23



431

446

15


0.02

0.03

EA22-366

East
Extension

0

92

92

not sampled





92

104

12


0.02

0.02



104

136

32


0.08

0.18



136

143

7


0.02

0.03

EA22-367

East
Extension

0

47

47

not sampled





47

83

36


0.02

0.05



83

105

22

16.9

1.56

1.57

EA22-367

includes

91

95

4

3.1

5.77

3.37



105

143

38


0.04

0.01

EA22-368

East
Extension

0

65

65

not sampled





65

97

32


0.03

0.08



97

113

16

11.4

0.02

0.33



113

137

24

17.2

1.82

2.04



127

149

22


0.07

0.06

EA22-369

East
Extension

0

82

82

not sampled





82

90

8


0.03

0.08



90

130

40

31.9

1.61

2.31



130

148

18


0.02

0.02



148

150

2

1.6

0.18

0.47



150

159

9


0.01

0.03

EA22-370

East
Extension

0

105

105

not sampled





105

131

26


0.02

0.06



131

165

34

23.6

0.70

0.90



165

175

10


0.03

0.06

EA22-371

East
Extension

0

95

95

not sampled





95

99

4


0.02

0.09



99

107

8

7.8

0.35

0.40


includes

101

103

2

1.9

1.04

0.98



107

140

33


0.03

0.02

EA22-372

East
Extension

0

110

110

not sampled





110

132

22


0.03

0.13



132

192

60

32.3

1.21

1.72


includes

136

174

38

20.5

1.56

2.31



192

224

32


0.04

0.06

EA22-373

East
Extension

0

288

288

not sampled





288

310

22


0.02

0.04



310

356

46

26.7

0.96

2.43


includes

312

330

18

10.4

1.63

4.67



356

366

10


0.04

0.05



366

382

16

9.3

0.15

0.30

EA22-374

East
Extension

0

260

260

not sampled





260

270

10


0.02

0.05



270

344

74

45.9

0.21

0.33



344

376

32

19.9

0.81

0.90



376

381

5


0.01

0.02

EA22-375

East
Extension

0

94

94

not sampled



EA22-375


94

114

20


0.02

0.19



114

150

36

31.2

0.57

1.70


includes

120

142

22

19.1

0.70

2.26



150

164

14


0.03

0.08

EA22-376

East
Extension

0

331

331

not sampled





331

355

24


0.11

0.16



355

361

6

2.9

0.13

0.49



361

393

32


0.03

0.13



393

427

34

16.7

1.13

1.07


includes

405

419

14

6.9

2.6

1.9



427

436

9


0.02

0.02

EA22-377

East
Extension

0

116

116

not sampled





116

126

10


0.02

0.05



126

148

22

22.0

1.97

2.03


includes

138

144

6

6.0

6.50

4.12



148

159

11


0.05

0.10

EA22-378

East
Extension

0

3

3

not sampled





3

79

76


0.02

0.01



79

83

4


0.25

0.11



83

99

16


0.03

0.05



99

115

16


0.02

0.11



115

163

48

33.5

1.87

2.33


includes

121

137

16

11.2

1.70

3.66


includes

143

153

10

7.0

4.53

2.05



163

170

7


0.03

0.02

EA22-379

East
Extension

0

1.5

1.5

not sampled





1.5

123

121.5


0.04

0.05



123

177

54

33.5

0.82

1.96


includes

131

167

36

22.3

1.08

2.46



177

185

8


0.06

0.15

EA22-380

East
Extension

0

242

242

not sampled





242

248

6


0.01

0.03



248

256

8

5.5

0.06

0.61



256

292

36

24.7

1.53

1.60



292

334

42

28.8

0.19

0.38



334

368

34


0.04

0.08

EA22-381

East
Extension

0

80

80

not sampled





80

98

18


0.03

0.09



98

104

6

3.8

0.04

0.42

EA22-381


104

154

50

31.6

1.60

1.59


includes

104

134

30

18.9

1.84

2.19



154

173

19


0.13

0.02

EA22-383

East
Extension

0

103

103

not sampled





103

127

24


0.04

0.08



127

163

36

27.6

0.89

1.02


includes

135

143

8

6.1

2.95

2.02



163

179

16


0.11

0.12

EA22-384

East
Extension

0

229

229

not sampled





229

243

14


0.01

0.02



243

275

32

24.2

2.32

1.79


includes

251

257

6

4.5

9.38

6.08



275

287

12


0.03

0.08



287

295

8

6.1

0.71

0.78



295

308

13


0.03

0.05

EA22-385

East
Extension

0

245

245

not sampled





245

255

10


0.02

0.06



255

285

30

22.5

0.68

1.26


includes

271

281

10

7.5

1.59

2.11



285

297

12


0.02

0.03



297

323

26

19.5

0.21

0.24

EA22-386

East
Extension

0

107

107

not sampled





107

139

32


0.05

0.11



139

153

14

6.52

0.30

0.26



153

199

46

21.4

1.83

1.85


includes

163

193

30

14.0

2.32

2.41



199

210

11


0.26

0.07

EA22-387

East
Extension

0

103

103

not sampled





103

131

28


0.02

0.02



131

215

84

45.9

1.84

3.26


includes

135

169

34

18.6

3.18

4.93


includes

177

187

10

5.5

3.00

4.79



215

226

11


0.05

0.05

EA22-388

East
Extension

0

326

326

not sampled





326

372

46


0.03

0.06



372

386

14


0.05

0.13



386

408

22

12.0

0.10

1.51


includes

386

400

14

7.7

0.13

2.24



408

425

17

9.3

0.39

0.01

EA22-389

East
Extension

0

225

225

not sampled





225

235

10


0.02

0.09



235

267

32

25.4

0.40

0.94


includes

245

265

20

15.9

0.58

1.25



267

287

20


0.02

0.01

EA22-390

East
Extension

0

120

120

not sampled





120

134

14


0.02

0.05



134

142

8

4.1

0.34

0.51



142

170

28

14.2

3.27

1.74



170

198

28

14.2

1.08

0.83


includes

184

190

6

3.1

2.64

1.86



198

204

6


0.07

0.04

EA22-391

East
Extension

0

120

120

not sampled





120

132

12


0.01

0.09



132

212

80

40.7

2.11

3.00


includes

140

162

22

11.2

3.72

3.81


includes

188

212

24

12.2

1.96

4.11



212

258

46


0.03

0.03

EA22-392

East
Extension

0

380

380

not sampled





380

436

56


0.10

0.13



436

460

24

12.0

0.58

0.56


includes

438

442

4

2.0

1.15

1.12



460

468

8


0.17

0.07

EA22-393

East
Extension

0

250

250

not sampled





250

276

26


0.02

0.03



276

292

16

11.5

0.75

0.62


includes

276

284

8

5.7

1.36

0.63



292

318

26


0.04

0.10

EA22-394

East
Extension

0

82

82

not sampled





82

96

14


0.01

0.04



96

110

14


0.08

0.19



110

126

16


0.04

0.02



126

152

26


0.12

0.18



152

204

52

27.0

1.02

0.39


includes

158

162

4

2.1

1.85

0.39


includes

178

184

6

3.1

4.79

1.06



204

236

32


0.05

0.02

EA22-395

East
Extension

0

96

96

not sampled





96

102

6


0.01

0.05

EA22-395


102

116

14


0.02

0.19



116

152

36


0.01

0.01

EA22-396

East
Extension

0

140

140

not sampled





140

208

68

29.2

0.60

1.50


includes

152

186

34

14.6

1.01

2.54



208

244

36


0.04

0.08

EA22-397

East
Extension

0

281

281

not sampled





281

351

70


0.01

0.06

EA22-399

East
Extension

0

94

94

not sampled





94

118

24


0.01

0.03



118

120

2

1.2

0.03

1.07



120

130

10


0.02

0.14



130

180

50

29.5

1.61

1.85


includes

130

158

28

16.5

2.01

2.45



180

195

15


0.11

0.17

EA22-400

East
Extension

0

357

357

not sampled





357

381

24


0.09

0.14



381

403

22


0.04

0.06



403

441

38

20.8

0.55

0.41


includes

433

437

4

2.2

1.83

0.90



441

457

16


0.01

0.03



457

459

2

1.09

0.88

0.47



459

473

14


0.07

0.05



473

489

16

8.8

0.33

0.07

EA22-401

East
Extension

0

280

280

not sampled





280

316

36


0.01

0.04



316

326

10


0.04

0.11



326

329

3

2.2

0.18

0.43

EA22-403

East
Extension

0

70

70

not sampled





70

80

10


0.04

0.16



80

106

26

19.8

0.58

0.93


includes

80

90

10

7.6

1.00

1.83



106

137

31


0.04

0.06

EA22-405

East
Extension

0

74

74

not sampled





74

88

14


0.02

0.05



88

90

2

1.8

0.34

0.70



90

152

62


0.04

0.02

EA22-407

East
Extension

0

3

3

not sampled



EA22-407


3

57

54


0.03

0.03



57

63

6

5.77

1.07

0.62



63

121

58


0.04

0.05



121

159

38

36.54

0.24

0.43



159

161

2


0.05

0.04

Table 3:  New Afton Mine East Extension Drill Hole Collar Coordinates (total depth rounded to closest metre)

Drill Hole ID

UTM_North (m)

UTM_East (m)

Elevation
(metres above
sea level)

Total Depth (m)

Azimuth (degrees)

Dip (degrees)

EA20-270

5614894

675409

16

542

152.60

-68.33

EA20-271

5614893

675408

17

374

183.10

-67.21

EA20-272

5614795

675418

-7

461

214.68

-69.01

EA20-273

5614894

675409

15

307

127.51

-53.96

EA20-274

5614892

675409

16

720

188.36

-75.37

EA20-275

5614796

675418

-7

250

226.12

-53.26

EA20-276

5614893

675410

16

203

150.11

-31.94

EA20-277

5614894

675410

15

404

127.41

-61.08

EA20-278

5614796

675418

-7

644

197.59

-76.13

EA20-279

5614894

675408

16

676

147.43

-77.64

EA20-280

5614796

675419

-6

860

171.74

-82.19

EA20-281

5614892

675407

15

820

217.03

-74.93

EA20-282

5614796

675418

-7

585

225.44

-73.06

EA20-283

5614892

675408

15

367

215.29

-42.91

EA20-284

5614893

675407

18

601

192.89

-69.13

EA20-285

5614796

675418

-5

837

241.23

-79.54

EA20-286

5614893

675408

15

843

171.87

-79.26

EA20-287

5614796

675418

-5

657

242.92

-73.87

EA20-288

5614895

675409

16

411

92.91

-43.33

EA21-305

5614817

675294

32

449

165.10

-61.28

EA21-307

5614817

675294

32

475

189.53

-57.56

EA21-308

5614823

675322

32

503

126.84

-65.32

EA21-309

5614817

675294

32

441

142.30

-61.28

EA21-310

5614823

675322

32

38

177.47

-58.24

EA21-311

5614817

675295

31

425

151.61

-58.88

EA21-312

5614817

675294

31

425

184.93

-59.94

EA22-313

5614816

675295

32

398

164.25

-56.60

EA22-314

5614818

675304

32

389

171.92

-54.18

EA22-315

5614819

675305

31

329

138.78

-48.15

EA22-316

5614817

675295

32

392

145.17

-55.73

EA22-318

5614819

675304

32

293

126.13

-44.00

EA22-319

5614817

675294

32

420

158.06

-60.03

EA22-320

5614819

675304

32

272

124.61

-36.02

EA22-321

5614819

675304

32

323

120.49

-37.85

EA22-322

5614817

675294

32

353

131.25

-50.00

EA22-323

5614819

675304

32

308

118.13

-42.05

EA22-324

5614814

675285

32

311

147.02

-45.84

EA22-325

5614817

675294

32

326

128.09

-44.86

EA22-326

5614819

675305

31

365

135.71

-49.62

EA22-327

5614817

675294

32

377

135.89

-53.25

EA22-328

5614814

675284

32

375

145.77

-51.61

EA22-329

5614819

675305

31

413

141.62

-59.60

EA22-330

5614817

675295

32

425

160.82

-60.98

EA22-331

5614814

675284

32

479

192.81

-59.31

EA22-332

5614820

675305

32

347

134.96

-53.22

EA22-333

5614817

675295

32

455

179.64

-62.44

EA22-334

5614813

675284

32

455

178.42

-59.36

EA22-335

5614738

675379

-121

254

169.67

-59.38

EA22-336

5614750

675381

-120

168

101.54

8.01

EA22-337

5614816

675295

32

459

165.48

-64.12

EA22-338

5614814

675284

32

435

165.55

-59.34

EA22-339

5614708

675368

-124

177

183.32

-54.44

EA22-340

5614708

675368

-124

158

175.08

-48.62

EA22-341

5614740

675380

-121

227

125.30

-51.51

EA22-342

5614750

675381

-120

144

112.63

-0.75

EA22-343

5614814

675284

32

413

155.43

-55.26

EA22-344

5614708

675367

-123

170

169.08

-53.37

EA22-345

5614750

675381

-120

165

102.62

-10.82

EA22-346

5614818

675294

32

357

141.72

-53.68

EA22-347

5614709

675367

-123

246

163.18

-64.92

EA22-348

5614740

675381

-121

137

166.97

-40.12

EA22-349

5614814

675283

32

453

200.20

-56.84

EA22-350

5614749

675381

-120

114

135.75

-29.60

EA22-351

5614740

675381

-121

149

120.19

-36.56

EA22-352

5614708

675367

-124

206

205.23

-46.69

EA22-353

5614750

675381

-121

194

109.59

-32.35

EA22-354

5614740

675381

-122

239

126.33

-44.01

EA22-355

5614708

675367

-123

197

203.17

-55.45

EA22-356

5614750

675382

-120

154

117.43

-12.52

EA22-357

5614818

675294

32

297

145.87

-46.98

EA22-358

5614814

675284

33

440

173.60

-61.70

EA22-359

5614739

675380

-122

209

149.56

-60.82

EA22-360

5614709

675367

-123

143

112.70

-47.07

EA22-361

5614747

675382

-121

112

162.23

-30.27

EA22-362

5614740

675381

-121

288

156.60

-61.07

EA22-363

5614817

675292

33

396

138.96

-54.35

EA22-364

5614709

675367

-123

203

163.88

-58.24

EA22-365

5614815

675283

34

446

167.52

-61.64

EA22-366

5614750

675381

-118

143

106.45

-5.40

EA22-367

5614739

675380

-121

143

153.14

-39.99

EA22-368

5614709

675368

-123

149

141.53

-44.36

EA22-369

5614740

675381

-121

159

130.32

-37.04

EA22-370

5614749

675381

-120

175

121.81

-45.98

EA22-371

5614750

675382

-120

140

109.47

-13.11

EA22-372

5614709

675368

-123

224

137.69

-57.43

EA22-373

5614814

675284

32

384

151.21

-54.55

EA22-374

5614818

675294

32

381

138.43

-51.66

EA22-375

5614738

675381

-130

164

112.75

-29.84

EA22-376

5614813

675283

32

436

171.84

-60.60

EA22-377

5614749

675381

-120

159

98.09

-0.65

EA22-378

5614738

675381

-130

170

137.68

-45.76

EA22-379

5614707

675367

-124

185

141.51

-51.70

EA22-380

5614816

675293

32

368

133.92

-46.71

EA22-381

5614709

675368

-123

173

157.93

-50.84

EA22-383

5614740

675379

-121

179

117.26

-40.05

EA22-384

5614815

675285

32

308

132.42

-40.76

EA22-385

5614818

675294

32

323

124.18

-41.35

EA22-386

5614709

675368

-123

210

158.72

-62.27

EA22-387

5614739

675379

-122

226

128.61

-56.92

EA22-388

5614815

675284

32

425

144.60

-56.80

EA22-389

5614817

675294

32

287

126.92

-37.55

EA22-390

5614707

675367

-124

204

173.80

-59.49

EA22-391

5614738

675381

-130

265

138.16

-59.42

EA22-392

5614814

675285

32

468

189.45

-60.19

EA22-393

5614817

675294

32

318

124.59

-44.17

EA22-394

5614707

675367

-124

236

187.41

-58.82

EA22-395

5614750

675382

-119

152

106.96

7.65

EA22-396

5614739

675379

-122

244

165.92

-64.57

EA22-397

5614818

675294

32

351

125.74

-49.64

EA22-399

5614749

675381

-121

195

144.70

-53.83

EA22-400

5614814

675284

32

489

197.82

-56.86

EA22-401

5614817

675294

32

329

119.20

-43.85

EA22-403

5614738

675380

-121

137

179.59

-40.29

EA22-405

5614707

675386

-120

152

118.93

-25.64

EA22-407

5614602

675379

-122

161

205.28

-15.93

