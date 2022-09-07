THE GOOD CHARCOAL COMPANY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 8LB BAG ON HOMEDEPOT.COM

Profits from each purchase of new 8lb bag to benefit Feeding Georgia Families, a non-profit that serves the local Atlanta community with food and resource assistance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive charcoal brand, The Good Charcoal Company, today launched an all-new 8lb bag of Pure Acacia Hardwood Lump Charcoal on HomeDepot.com.

In alignment with the launch, The Good Charcoal Company announced "#8Pounds4Good" – a campaign in partnership with Feeding Georgia Families, an organization on a mission to provide food and basic resource assistance. The Good Charcoal Company, which has already made a $10,000 donation to Feeding Georgia Families, has committed to providing profits from each 8lb bag sold this year on HomeDepot.com to the organization to assist with operational overhead, as well as support more efficient well-being programs and services.

"As part of The Good Charcoal's mission to give back to local communities and support those experiencing food insecurity, we are always looking for ways to do good," says Ben Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer of The Good Charcoal Company. "With the launch of the new 8lb bag, we remain true to our mission and are thrilled to be partnering with Feeding GA Families to help those in need. As The Good Charcoal Company continues to expand its portfolio and brand, we look forward to better serving and meeting the demands of our local communities."

"Feeding GA Families is honored to be working with The Good Charcoal Company to reduce food and resource insecurity within our local Georgia community," says Ali Rivera. "Through the '#8Pounds4Good' campaign, proceeds will help our organization achieve key donation goals and stay the course of providing greater access to food and basic resources for those in need."

The Good Charcoal Company will host monthly barbeques at Feeding GA Families facility, where each community member will receive hot meals from food truck partners in addition to their weekly groceries. At a recent event, The Good Charcoal Company teamed up with Adella Thomas Management, based in Atlanta, GA, and record producer, rapper and DJ, Sonny Digital, to drive awareness around the campaign and Feeding GA Families. "I really love what Feeding GA Families and The Good Charcoal Company are doing in the community. They're providing much needed resources." said Rico Brooks, CEO of Adella Thomas Management.

The 8lb bag retails for $14.99 (includes free shipping) and is now available nationwide at HomeDepot.com. To learn more about The Good Charcoal Company and its mission of the "Three Goods: Good Charcoal, Good for the Environment, and Good for the Community," visit: www.thegoodcharcoal.com. To connect with the brand and discover barbequing tips and tricks, weekly barbeques and more, join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About The Good Charcoal Company

Founded in 2020, The Good Charcoal Company is disrupting the charcoal industry with healthier and cleaner charcoal. Sustainably sourced from the Namibian bush in Africa, where "bush encroachment" threatens open grasslands needed for people and wildlife alike, The Good Charcoal is made from acacia which burns hotter, cleaner, more evenly than oak or hickory. With a longer burn time than traditional charcoal products, brand fans can lower their environmental footprint using less charcoal for each BBQ session. In addition to creating quality charcoal, The Good Charcoal Company aims to give back on its home turf by partnering with local communities nationwide to support and sponsor free weekly BBQs for those experiencing food insecurity. Setting a precedent for the charcoal industry, The Good Charcoal Company prioritizes its mission of providing the "Three Goods: Good Charcoal, Good for the Environment, and Good for the Community."

About Feeding GA Families

Feeding GA Families (FGF) is a 501(c)3 state licensed non-profit food pantry and community services agency aimed at combating food insecurity in our communities with the assistance of farmers, food banks, grocery stores, small businesses, corporate donors and sponsorships, and volunteers. Founded in 2010, FGF has expanded from feeding the homeless in Atlanta to providing cooked community meals, to hosting two weekly food pantries to those in need. FGF is a resource that the food insecure can utilize during their time(s) of need. Our services are provided with no questions asked, as our purpose is to aid those in need, when they are in need, without restrictions on residency, prior income, or family size.

