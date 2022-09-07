Karyopharm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following each fireside chat.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been the industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China, Singapore, Canada, Israel, South Korea and Australia. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

