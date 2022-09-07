Liberty Mutual Insurance Announces Changes to its Dual-Channel Specialty and E&S Distribution Strategy in the US

Liberty Mutual Extends its Brand to Specialty and E&S Solutions Delivered via Retail Brokers and Repositions Ironshore to Exclusively Serve Wholesale Brokers

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced changes to its dual-channel distribution strategy for specialty and excess & surplus (E&S) insurance solutions. The changes will improve ease-of-doing-business and better serve retail and wholesale brokers in efforts to meet the changing and increasingly complex and interconnected needs of businesses.

Going forward, all US commercial, specialty and E&S products placed via retail brokers will be Liberty Mutual branded, and Ironshore will become a wholesale-exclusive brand.

"Since Liberty Mutual's acquisition of Ironshore in 2017, we have offered commercial, specialty and E&S products under both the Liberty and Ironshore brands, regardless of channel," says GRS North America Specialty and Ironshore President Matt Dolan. "The distinction between Liberty Mutual for retail and Ironshore for wholesale will create a clearer, more consistent experience for customers and partners and demonstrates our dual-channel commitment."

Wholesale and retail brokers should continue to work with their current underwriting and distribution contacts and can expect to see branding changes rolled out over the coming months.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 78 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the US based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

