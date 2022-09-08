CloudHedge Partners with Tech Mahindra to Accelerate Modernization of Legacy Apps to Cloud using OmniDeq™

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHedge Technologies, the leader in application modernization, partners with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions. The partnership will accelerate modernization of business applications for enterprise customers using OmniDeq™.

CloudHedge's OmniDeq™ is the industry's first end-to-end, intelligent Continuous Application Modernization Platform powered by R6Ai™ that enables enterprises to experience an accelerated and seamless application modernization journey.

"We are extremely delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra and are really looking forward to delivering joint value proposition to our customers. We have built an intelligent platform to accelerate application modernization while keeping the process seamless and low risk. Together, working as one team, CloudHedge and Tech Mahindra will unlock the full potential that App Modernization has to offer and drive success to our enterprise customers." says Abhijit Joshi, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudHedge Technologies.

CloudHedge's OmniDeq™ rightly paves the path for the application to the cloud by offering a unique solution for automated and rapid containerization. OmniDeq™ provides a highly actionable modernization recommendation report which enables the enterprise to be in control of their modernization journey further reducing developer efforts, lower TCO, and support DevOps pipelines right from day one.

Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer & Global Head – Infra & Cloud Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "Digital transformation has made it imperative for enterprises to identify effective ways to modernize their legacy systems. They have realized that by adopting cloud-native strategies and modern architectures, they can make their applications faster, safer and more efficient. Our partnership with CloudHedge will unlock the full potential of cloud app modernization for our enterprise customers. With CloudHedge's OmniDeq™ platform, businesses can accelerate modernization and Kubernetes adoption through a unique automated way of delivering containerization for a wide range of OS and middleware, including legacy OS. The partnership further benefits our customers through performing app modernization at 6x speed with automation resulting in 60% savings compared to manual app modernization."

About Tech Mahindra

About CloudHedge Technologies

