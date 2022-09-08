D-Fend Solutions and Liteye Systems Integrate Counter-UAS Systems

Leading RF-Cyber takeover C-UAS technology provider D-Fend Solutions integrates EnforceAir with Liteye Systems' SHIELD Multi-Domain Defense System to bring layered defense capabilities across sectors and use cases

RA'ANANA, Israel, MCLEAN, Va., and CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, counter-drone takeover technology, and Liteye Systems, a technology provider and integrator of C-UAS systems, today announced a system integration between EnforceAir and SHIELD for a Multi-Domain Defense System called SHIELD-Cyber. This collaboration will enable the Liteye SHIELD system to use the radio frequency cyber detection and defeat capabilities of EnforceAir, D-Fend Solutions' flagship product, to improve detection and broaden the operator response to all C-UAS threats.

SHIELD-Cyber, a Multi-Domain Defense System, offers an enhanced multilayered solution to address today’s complex drone threats from both RF control and RF silent waypoint navigatio (PRNewsfoto/D-Fend Solutions) (PRNewswire)

With the integration of SHIELD and EnforceAir, Liteye Systems and D-Fend Solutions will offer an enhanced multilayered systems solution to address today's complex drone threats from both RF control and RF silent waypoint navigation. The combined capability of SHIELD-Cyber will provide an in-depth defense mechanism with a coordinated response according to scenario and security considerations specific to each protected asset or area of concern.

"This partnership provides a multilayered cyber, radar, visual and jammer combined system of systems solution to serve the complex counter-UAS environment, with heightened benefits to operators across sectors and use cases," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman & CEO of D-Fend Solutions.

The SHIELD-Cyber system uses EnforceAir's radio frequency detection in conjunction with radar detection, track, and ID to positively identify the targeted drones. EnforceAir provides information about the drone type, protocol, and frequency to classify the threat. This information will then assist SHIELD operators to determine which frequencies to jam, for mitigation purposes. The integrated solution provides a stronger countermeasure against the drone threat while allowing for a safer outcome for troops, personnel, and infrastructure.

"We're excited to have two combat-proven capabilities in the hands of operators protecting themselves and others on a daily basis. I'm pleased to join forces with D-Fend and focus on continuous improvement in a C-UAS layered defense by seamlessly integrating our respective technologies," said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye.

This technology integration provides a series of benefits, including:

- Combat-proven components, platform-agnostic, reduced labor requirements, and increased detection and mitigation range.

- Mobile and on-the-move capability to passively monitor and defeat RF-controlled drones, while additionally detecting and defeating "silent flight," or ground and other threats.

- Controlled retraction of full SHIELD detection capability by employing EnforceAir detection if radar use is not possible due to non-clear line-of-sight or strong ground reflections, or when the mission requires only passive/silent operations.

- Additional mitigation capabilities for a more controlled, less disruptive defense.

- Easy and accurate identification of drone operator location and elimination of rogue drones with a real-time location accuracy of airborne threats, takeoff locations, and operator's hand controller location.

