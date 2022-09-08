DATA INTENSITY APPOINTS CLINT HARDER AS NEWLY MINTED CHIEF EXPERIENCE OFFICER (CXO)

SEASONED EXECUTIVE TO LEAD DATA INTENSITY'S COMPREHENSIVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE STRATEGIES FOR BEST IN CLASS CUSTOMER SUCCESS

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, a leading trusted Oracle Partner and global Managed Services Provider, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Clint Harder as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Harder, a solutions-focused and results-driven technology leader, will be responsible for delivering consistent and efficient customer service strategies that engage and satisfy clients through best-in-class delivery.

Harder is an accomplished business leader who brings more than 25 years of executive experience leading global teams of IT professionals in product development, engineering, architecture, and operations. Most recently, he was the CTO and CPO of OneNeck IT Solutions. In the role of Data Intensity's CXO, Harder will report to Phil LaForge, Chief Executive Officer.

"Clint's background and deep experience servicing clients through all facets of the technology adoption cycle brings the depth and breadth we need to double-down on our commitment to drive superior client outcomes", says Phil LaForge, Chief Executive Officer, Data Intensity. "We are thrilled to have Clint lead this critical function for us."

Harder's background includes a variety of consulting and global leadership roles leveraging his extensive knowledge of infrastructure and cloud services with a security focus.

"I am excited to contribute to Data Intensity's commitment to client success excellence. Our mission is to ensure our clients are highly satisfied by creating more visibility and insight into our relationships," said Harder.

Data Intensity is an industry-leading Oracle Managed Services Provider delivering world-class, expert, managed services for the complex lifecycle of your Oracle-powered workloads. We provide full-stack, SLA-backed, technical and functional application services on any cloud. We future-proof your Oracle investments and optimally power your business with effective license position assessments, secure migration, 24x7 technical operational services, and functional adaptation of your E-Business Suite. Visit www.dataintensity.com to learn more about Data Intensity products and services.

