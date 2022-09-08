Executive Home Care Continues Growth with Acquisition of Assisted Living Locators

In-Home Care and Assisted Living Brands Join Forces to Create a First-Class Experience for Clients

HACKENSACK, N. J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading in-home care provider with a wide range of service options and care programs, announced today it has acquired the Assisted Living Locators brand and franchise system. Assisted Living Locators is a Scottsdale-based franchise dedicated to helping seniors find the right living and care solutions. Backed by The Riverside Company, a private equity firm, Executive Home Care's acquisition of Assisted Living Locators expands the company's footprint in the senior care space to provide resources that create a first-class experience for clients.

"The addition of Assisted Living Locators fits seamlessly with our business philosophy and strategy of making in-home care and assisted living options readily available for anyone that may need it," said Executive Home Care CEO Tim Hadley. "Both Executive Home Care and Assisted Living Locators are passionate about helping our senior citizens continue to live their lives comfortably, freely and safely. Together, our teams are looking forward to working hand-in-hand to fulfil that."

Angela Olea, RN and Assisted Living Locators CEO, founded the company in 2006 in response to seeing aging patients have unnecessary hospital readmissions and a lack of community support. Assisted Living Locators was the nation's first senior placement franchise, and now has over 140 franchises in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Assisted Living Locators offers a nationwide network of local senior care advisors who work with families at no cost in an effort to find quality assisted and independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. The senior advisors meet with families in person to assess a client's care level and financial needs before recommending the best care and living solution. Assisted Living Locators is also the "first and only" senior placement franchisor to have system-wide dementia care certification.

"I can't wait to see the next chapter of Assisted Living Locators unfold," said Angela. "Our partnership and shared mission with Executive Home Care will set new standards of excellence for in-home care and senior placement that will benefit our seniors, families, and our franchisees. With the expertise of Executive Home Care and Riverside teams, I know that Assisted Living Locators will continue to move to new levels of customer service and quality care," she added.

"We're thrilled to begin collaborating with such a talented and forward-thinking group," said Hadley. "Both brands are philosophically aligned in our vision to provide peace of mind and increase the well-being of our clients and those closest to them."

About Executive Home Care

As the nation's leading in-home care provider, Executive Home Care offers a wide range of service options and care programs with the goal of improving the quality of life and establishing peace of mind for both clients and their families. The brand recognizes individuals are much more comfortable living in their own homes, amidst their personal treasures and familiar surroundings, and it is their mission to enhance the well-being of those in need with a commitment to service excellence. For more information, please visit www.executivehomecare.com.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company is one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service with over 140 franchises in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® issue. The company also was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

