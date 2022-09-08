Smart energy startup Flair raises $7.6M Series A funding to expand their climate tech for the home and grid

Flair's products tie heating and cooling to occupancy, reducing energy consumption in unused spaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flair , creators of smart vents, thermostats and easy-to-use software for room-level temperature control, today announced the closing of a $7.6M Series A funding round. The round was co-led by Active Impact Investments and Lowercarbon Capital, with participation from existing investors SOSV, Skyview, Peter Nagar and Resilience Capital Partners, as well as new investors Shell Ventures, Susquehanna Foundation and strategic participation from 3M Ventures, the venture capital arm of 3M.

Flair makes smart vents, thermostats and advanced software for room-level temperature control.

"Building operations generate more than 25% of our global GHG emissions annually. The magic of what the team at Flair has built is that customers are adopting their suite of products to solve a comfort problem first, which happens to also meaningfully reduce one of the largest sources of emissions." - Mike Winterfield, Managing Partner, Active Impact Investments

"All over the world people are trying to get their hands on heat pumps, the cheapest and cleanest way to cool homes. Flair turns all these machines into smart devices that save your bill and the grid." - Chris Sacca, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Lowercarbon Capital

Flair's ever-growing install base consists of tens of thousands of homes and businesses primarily in North America, with the company managing 60 Megawatts of energy globally. This Series A funding will be used to expand their team, grow utility and distribution partnerships, while building next generation products and experiences. Flair will expand on its OEM partnerships to drive heat-pump adoption, leveraging its leading home hybridization solution in the pursuit of transitioning the US building sector off oil and gas energy sources as quickly as possible.

"Flair is providing its customers with an elegant set of solutions that not only reduce their energy consumption and improve their comfort, but also enable a more flexible, responsive energy system. It's exactly these types of solutions that are needed to decarbonize buildings and advance the energy transition." - Hector MacQuarrie, Venture Principal, Shell Ventures

Beyond efficiency and building level electrification, Flair is supporting the grid by balancing heating and cooling demand with intermittent clean energy, like solar and wind. The load flexibility provided by Flair's products is a step forward in decarbonizing the energy system while maintaining grid reliability and resiliency.

"We are thrilled to work with forward-thinking investors who share our vision and values and can help position us for the future. This investment represents a clear conviction about the urgency of reducing the impact of buildings and is a recognition of the criticality of both software and hardware solutions needed to transition to a clean energy future. Flair is building the most sophisticated solutions for decarbonizing heating and cooling in residential and commercial buildings and this funding will increase our product compatibility and customer base, while continuing to support our mission of bringing meaningful energy reduction and improved comfort to people's lives." - Daniel Myers, Co-Founder and CEO, Flair

Find out more about Flair's smart vents, thermostats and easy-to-use software at flair.co .

About Flair

Flair makes smart vents, thermostats and advanced software for room-level temperature control.

Flair's suite of affordable products solve HVACs most difficult, long standing, and widespread problems.

Flair is a team of engineers, designers, and communicators with a passion for saving energy. Their mission is simple - to cost effectively increase comfort while decreasing energy.

Founded in 2014 and based in San Francisco, Flair's products are sold through multiple channels including direct to consumer, HVAC dealers/distributors, and utilities.

Media Contact: media@flair.co

