The Witch is Back: Alani Nu Witch's Brew is Available at GNC Just in Time for Spooky Season

The Witch is Back: Alani Nu Witch's Brew is Available at GNC Just in Time for Spooky Season

Caramel apple flavor is in-store and online for a limited time in ready-to-drink energy beverage and pre-workout formats

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall starts to haunt consumers' minds, GNC is embracing the new season with the return of limited-batch Alani Nu Witch's Brew. Available in the iconic Caramel Apple flavor, consumers can sip on a spooky season favorite while also getting a balanced boost of energy. Available for a limited time in both GNC stores and online at GNC.com, get it before it flies off the shelves!

The Witch is Back: Alani Nu Witch’s Brew is Available at GNC Just in Time for Spooky Season (PRNewswire)

"The return of Witch's Brew always marks the change in season for our consumers. And this year, we're leaning into fall favorites across a variety of formats in flavors like apple and pumpkin," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "We want to help people Live Well and enjoy the process through great-tasting, efficacious products that reinvigorate their love of fall."

Alani Nu Witch's Brew is available at GNC in ready-to-drink (RTD) energy cans and pre-workout (PWO) powder. The sugar-free, RTD energy beverage is renowned for offering consumers feel good energy while the PWO has earned the reputation of helping individuals reach their goals inside and outside of the gym.

"We're excited for the return of one of our consumer-favorites, Witch's Brew, at GNC," said Alani Nu Founder, Katy Hearn. "It's incredible to see the anticipation surrounding this seasonal flavor, and we can't wait to see it in stores."

Alani Nu Witches Brew is available to purchase on GNC.com and at GNC stores nationwide with the RTD energy beverage retailing for $29.99 and the PWO retailing for $39.99.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at retailers nationwide.

Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information and follow Alani Nu on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC