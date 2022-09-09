"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Including Tsubasa Ozora and Rivaul Wearing Official FC Barcelona Uniforms

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC Barcelona Official Campaign starting Friday, September 9th. During the campaign period, new players Tsubasa Ozora, Rivaul, Gordoba Gonzales, and Pedro Fonseca will debut wearing FC Barcelona official kits. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

FC BARCELONA OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN Login Bonus

Login every day to the game during the event period to receive great rewards.

FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer

Rivaul, Gordoba Gonzales, and Pedro Fonseca wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit debut as new players in this Transfer.

FC BARCELONA OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN Daily Scenario

Users can complete these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Clear the scenario to receive points and medals to exchange for amazing items.

FC BARCELONA OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN Event Mission

During the event period, complete the Event Missions to earn great rewards.

FC BARCELONA 2022/2023 Official Kits Added to Dreamball Exchange

The Dreamball Exchange is getting an update with the FC BARCELONA 2022/2023 home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

