Boost Insurance Appoints Emy Donavan as Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost, the leading insurance infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Emy Donavan as Chief Underwriting Officer. Donavan joins Boost from Fin Capital where she was a venture partner leading the insurance segment across funds, working on investment thesis development, deal sourcing, and driving portfolio company operating value. Prior to Fin, Donavan established an impeccable track record as a senior underwriting executive over the past 20 years, including serving as the Global Head and CUO of Cyber, Tech, and Media at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (ACGS).

Donavan will oversee the company's program underwriting, product development, and portfolio management in collaboration with Boost's insurtech and embedded partners along with the development and execution of Boost's reinsurance and risk capital markets strategy.

"Emy is a highly accomplished senior insurance executive with a proven record of leading the development and execution of complex P&C programs while consistently delivering profitable underwriting returns," said Boost's CEO and Founder Alex Maffeo. "She is passionate about fostering innovation across the industry and challenges the status quo to find solutions where others accept the norm. Emy shares our excitement for the insurtech movement and I am thrilled to be working with her as we effect positive changes across the industry for the modern insurance customer."

Licensed to develop, file, and sell commercial and personal P&C insurance products in all 50 states in the U.S., Boost packages all the necessary compliance, capital, and technology infrastructure any company needs to offer digital insurance products to their end users and makes it accessible through a simple, turnkey API integration. Boost is powering many of the most innovative, high-growth insurtech programs in the industry today and is the leading platform for developing and launching highly configurable embedded insurance offerings as that market continues to boom.

"Boost's technology platform super-charges potential innovation in the insurance industry, both by lowering barriers for new entrants and improving speed to market for new products in both personal and commercial lines," said Donavan. "Boost's in-house team of insurance experts have built a suite of innovative products from the ground up, with programs designed to offer the most value - not just to the end buyer, but to stakeholders across the insurance value chain. Boost has unlocked a major barrier to innovation, designing a platform that allows for compliant deployment of new insurance programs in a complex U.S. regulatory environment.

"I look forward to helping the team continue to lead in this space and to working with our reinsurance partners to break new ground in modern insurance protection. Combined with increased flexibility enabled by Boost's tech platform, which supports both embedded and brokered distribution, we have a unique opportunity to make insurance more accessible and valuable to new customer segments, distributors and capital providers."

Prior to Fin, Donavan served as CUO for Resilience where she advised the executive team and board on the impact of specific strategies associated with product choice, positioning, and competitive considerations, and owned portfolio management and regulatory reporting strategy for all products. Prior to joining Resilience, she was CUO of Allianz's Global Corporate & Specialty's global cyber, technology and media professional liability operations. She is also a frequent speaker for PLUS, Advisen, APCIA, and other affiliation groups on Cyber & Professional Liability insurance topics, and is on the board of a number of insuretechs active in the US and global markets.

About Boost

Boost Insurance empowers any company to engage with their customers and increase sales by offering insurance through their own digital experience. Licensed to develop and sell P&C insurance products in all 50 states, Boost provides insurance infrastructure-as-a-service that packages the necessary compliance, operational, capital, and technological components of an insurance program into a turnkey, white-labeled solution, accessible via a simple API integration. Businesses that choose Boost can reduce the cost and complexity of building and managing their insurance function, and quickly begin engaging their customers with valuable insurance products. For more information, please visit boostplatform.io .

