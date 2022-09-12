All-in-one software solution meets the changing needs of corporate law departments to support decision making and better outcomes for the business

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced the U.S. launch of its enhanced Legisway product, which is already a leading solution in the European market. With powerful contract lifecycle management and customizable modules for a wide range of workflows, Legisway is an all-in-one SaaS solution that powers enterprise legal management for corporate legal departments.

Wolters Kluwer Launches AI-Powered Version of Legisway in the United States (PRNewswire)

"Wolters Kluwer has a long history of providing actionable solutions for corporate legal professionals, and as legal departments are called upon for key decision-making and strategic counsel within their organizations, it is essential for them to become more effective, connected and collaborative," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The launch of Legisway provides our customers with a workflow-based platform that meets key needs within a law department, and provides powerful reporting, insights, and analytics to support decision making and better outcomes for the department and the broader business."

Building on its deep market knowledge, U.S. customer base, and extensive experience in the European market, Wolters Kluwer is introducing a powerful, intuitive solution to streamline a wide range of workflows for corporate legal departments. Legisway is a configurable, modular, workflow platform, productivity tool and smart repository for small to mid-sized corporate legal departments. Legisway offers true flexible enterprise legal management that can be customized with an industry focus, helping the corporate legal department collaborate with the business and minimize risk.

Every Legisway subscription includes Entity Management and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), plus customer-defined additional modules and features. For example, Legisway for a technology company may include IP rights management for collaborating with outside counsel and tracking patent maintenance fees and filings, while Legisway for a bank could include configuration to track special contract clauses required for compliance with OCC regulations.

Legisway offers AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) that enables document creation, editing and version control, as well as self-service templates and a legal ticketing system. Outside of CLM, users can leverage a range of modules to manage legal entities and corporate governance, intellectual property rights, legal claims, real estate, outside counsel spend, and more. The solution enables flexibility to easily create and manage custom reports, operationalize business processes and create automated alerts on key milestones, and more.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/legisway/hardway-or-legisway#Form

