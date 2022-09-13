Generali Global Assistance Appoints Chief Transformation Officer

Paul-Adrien Maizener will lead Generali Global Assistance's continuous efforts to be a truly customer-centric, digital, data-driven company

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA" or the Company) today announced the appointment of Paul-Adrien Maizener as Chief Transformation Officer. Mr. Maizener will focus on further developing the Company's Lifetime Partner relationship model to increase customer value by expanding digital advisory capabilities and establishing a seamless omnichannel strategy. He will also lead projects for scaling up the Company's data capabilities and in the wider adoption of smart automation and artificial intelligence technologies, while further expanding execution capabilities.

Generali Global Assistance (PRNewsfoto/Generali Global Assistance) (PRNewswire)

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "Paul-Adrien will play a key role in enabling the digital transformation of our company. We are all looking forward to working with him to deliver on these strategic objectives, adding value for all our people. As he joins us from a sister company, Europ Assistance France, he understands our We Care philosophy and our goal to be a Lifetime Partner with our clients."

Mr. Maizener previously worked as Chief Transformation Officer of Europ Assistance France. During his tenure there, he oversaw the implementation of the new partnership between Europ Assistance France and Credit Agricole Assurances. Successful implementation of this partnership between France's top bank insurer and one of the world leaders in assistance allowed Europ Assistance France to strengthen its position as the benchmark assistance services company in terms of customer experience, service quality, and innovation at the service of all its partners and customers.

Paul-Adrien Maizener commented: "As a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Columbia University, I am looking forward to coming back to the U.S. for this important position. I am excited to join the team of talented professionals focused on innovation and enhanced customer experience in alignement with our vision to be the most reliable care company in the world."

This appointment renews Generali Global Assistance's commitment for more streamlined business operations and high-satisfaction customer experience as innovations and new technologies continue to open up a world of possibilities for the company and its customers.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

To learn more about GGA, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

GGA Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance)

+1 646.859.5951

Generalipr@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance