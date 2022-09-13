InventHelp Inventor Develops Mulch Fertilizer Sand Spreader (HOF-224)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to vacuum various forms of mulch or ground cover matter and transfer it through a blowing method," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the MULCH FERTILIZER SAND SPREADER. My design would offer an alternative to using traditional tools and hand methods that may be tiring and time-consuming."

The invention provides an effective machine for suctioning and blowing/discharging mulch and other land cover. In doing so, it increases safety and efficiency and it reduces manual labor and strain. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use and maneuver so it is ideal for landscaping services and homeowners. Additionally, it can be used with mulch, sand, soil, etc.

