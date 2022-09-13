POTTS LAW FIRM: TWO DELIVERY DRIVERS FILE LAWSUITS AGAINST DEER PARK LUBRIZOL PLANT

Lawsuits By Workers and Surrounding Residents Continue to Mount as a Result of August 15, 2021 Chemical Release

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two delivery drivers, who were on the grounds of the Lubrizol Corporation plant in Deer Park, Harris County, Texas on August 15, 2021, have filed separate lawsuits against the company alleging that negligence and gross negligence by the company caused them permanent respiratory injuries.

According to the lawsuits filed today in the District Court of Harris County, Lubrizol Corporation's workers caused the release of massive amounts of toxic chemicals, hydrogen sulfide and mercaptan, into the air by overheating a railcar, where the chemicals were being stored, on August 15, 2021.

The two lawsuits state that the two independent contractors were working at the Lubrizol Corporation plant in Deer Park at the time of the leak and inhaled high concentrations of chemicals, which caused severe and permanent respiratory and neurological injuries. The lawsuits also state that adequate emergency management measures were not taken by Lubrizol Corporation's workers after the leak occurred.

Multiple lawsuits have already been filed by residents, who surround the Lubrizol Corporation plant in Deer Park, complaining of similar injuries. More than 49,000 people in and around Houston were forced to shelter in place, with people located as far away from the plant as downtown Houston calling Harris County Pollution Control to complain. A subsequent investigation by Harris County Pollution Control resulted in a finding that Lubrizol violated multiple state health and safety laws. It was also determined that the release constituted a nuisance to the public's normal use and enjoyment of its property.

"Unfortunately, out-of-state companies, like Lubrizol Corporation, who profit from having a plant in the Houston metropolitan area, are not as concerned as they need to be about the safety of Harris County's workers and residents," says Derek Potts, representing the two delivery drivers as well as hundreds of residents in Deer Park who were injured by the release. "We are seeking justice and compensation for all of our clients who were injured and terrified due to the negligent conduct of Lubrizol on August 15, 2021."

The lawsuits are Lisa Curry v. The Lubrizol Corporation, et. al., Cause No.: 2022-57957 and Brian Pitts v. The Lubrizol Corporation, et al., Cause No.: 2022-57984, filed in Harris County District Court. Plaintiffs' attorneys are Potts Law Firm out of Houston, Texas.

