Statement: Feds for Medical Freedom Calls on Biden Administration to Drop Vaccine Requirements After Fifth Circuit Court Hearing

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feds for Medical Freedom President Marcus Thornton released the following statement today after the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held an en banc hearing in the case of Feds for Medical Freedom, Et Al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Et Al., Appellants. The suit, in which Feds for Medical Freedom is a plaintiff, argues that the Biden Administration exceeded its Constitutional authority in attempting to require that all federal employees and contractors take a COVID vaccination.

Feds for Med Freedom called on the Administration to "rescind its unscientific and unconstitutional" vaccine mandate.

"There are hundreds of thousands of public servants who do not want to get a COVID vaccine for personal, religious, or medical reasons. There are hundreds of thousands more who, regardless of their vaccination status, do not believe the government has the right to compel fellow Americans to inject something they do not want in their body. This hearing, and our year-long legal struggle, is about standing up for our inalienable rights and giving a voice to colleagues who have been heavily censored by those in positions of power.

"Regardless of the court's ruling, Feds for Medical Freedom has won a great victory by taking a stand, speaking truth to power, and making sure the American people know how outrageously their fellow Americans are being treated. Federal workers who stood up for their rights have been subjected to personal and professional ridicule, disciplinary actions, threats of termination, and a generally hostile work environment. These are proud Americans who are being told by this administration that their God-given freedoms do not matter. That is profoundly wrong.

"We continue to call on this this administration to rescind its unscientific and unconstitutional executive orders mandating Americans to choose between jobs or jabs – a heart-stopping overreach and abuse of power. Furthermore, the administration should apologize to the men and women who have been subjected to harassment and abuse, withdraw all COVID vaccination requirements, reverse all disciplinary actions taken regarding vaccination status, and commit itself to upholding individual liberty and medical autonomy.

"We are proud of our members who have taken a stand for freedom and liberty, often at great personal and professional cost, and we will continue to fight this government overreach through every legal means available to us." – Marcus Thornton, President, Feds for Medical Freedom

About Feds for Medical Freedom:

Feds for Medical Freedom is a grassroots coalition of over 8,000 federal employees and contractors who do not believe the U.S. government can or should compel them to get vaccinated or to disclose their vaccination status. For more information, visit feds4medfreedom.org.

