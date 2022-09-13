YourMembership Advanced Analytics Offers New Interactive Data Insights for Associations

The embedded visualization of mission-critical data insights offers better opportunities for customers to boost member growth, retention rates, and engagement scores

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, is proud to announce the launch of new Advanced Analytics by YourMembership AMS. This embedded data platform – offered to all current and new customers – gives staff instant access to high-quality interactive visual data above and beyond standard reporting.

With immediately actionable data visualizations, YourMembership AMS users are better able to make informed business decisions. These gained insights can help organizations advance their mission and inspire members to renew year after year. (PRNewswire)

Associations can use data insights to prioritize member initiatives and engagement, better understand trends to make data-driven decisions, create personalized outreach campaigns, and drive revenue to move their association forward.

What makes Advanced Analytics different from standard static reporting?

Intuitive Interface: Easy to use analytics for all

Glossary: Shared understanding of key definitions

Data Export: Reach the right people with data subsets

Explore: Break down data for a complete view of the dashboard

"Our latest launch is a game-changer for associations. This built-in, enterprise-level analytics is a huge product enhancement available to all YM customers, and we are beyond excited to offer the next level of actionable insights for associations," said Quinn Hoffman, YourMembership General Manager. "This is a feature requested by so many organizations and it's truly a new frontier in the AMS space. The user-friendly dashboard is fantastic and will provide associations instant access to so many new opportunities in member management."

Learn more about YourMembership Advanced Analytics at Data Analytics | YourMembership.

Data-driven decisions add more value and Advanced Analytics provides customers with the opportunity to quickly gain visibility on critical information like member growth, retention rates, and engagement scores.

Actionable insights that help advance organizations:

Track the complete membership lifecycle from non-member to retired member.

Easily configure dashboards based on financial year or member types.

Generate event reports for all types of registration types and attendance.

Quickly view renewal rates, lapsed members, and new members with customizable start and end periods.

Save staff time by eliminating cumbersome, custom reports, increase revenue with trends to grow your programs, and drive member engagement by uncovering fresh data insights. Advanced Analytics and Dashboards are part of YourMembership's all-in-one member management system.

Advanced Analytics and Dashboards are part of YourMembership's all-in-one member management system. Request a Demo

About Your Membership AMS

YourMembership association management software is the membership solution small-staff associations need to drive member success and growth. One solution to lighten the workload, build member engagement, and grow revenue. As the only small-staff solution with a modern, built-in online community, you'll convert sporadic conversations into continuous engagement – ultimately driving member value and revenue year-round.

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, and event tech. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Jessi Cape

press@communitybrands.com

(512) 861-3012

