Avocados From Mexico™ Invites Shoppers to Celebrate the Delicious Duo of Guacamole and Tacos with New Guac N' Tacos Shopper Program

Add a touch of goodness to National Guacamole Day and National Taco Day with recipes, in-store activations, savings and more

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guac and tacos is a combination that's #AlwaysGood, and in honor of National Guacamole Day (September 16) and National Taco Day (October 4), Avocados From Mexico™ (AFM) is inviting shoppers to celebrate the delicious duo while helping grow consumption and demand around these key occasions. The number one selling brand of avocados in the U.S. is also the leading avocado brand available in the fall1, and AFM is kicking off the season with its first ever Guac N' Tacos shopper program.

The new program highlights the combo of guac and tacos with thematic in-store displays, digital media and coupons – shoppers can save $0.75 when purchasing avocados at select grocery stores. Branded point of sale materials outside the produce aisle will also remind shoppers to add avocados to their tacos in over 5,000 stores nationwide. The program will be in-store beginning September 5 through October 9, 2022.

Tacos represent the majority of Mexican handheld eating occasions, yet less than 2% of the Mexican handheld occasions include avocados2, creating an opportunity for AFM to reinforce the delicious combination of guac and tacos.

"Because guacamole and Mexican dishes represent the top two volume driving opportunities for avocados3, National Guacamole Day and National Taco Day are the perfect occasions for AFM to encourage shoppers to purchase avocados," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Shopper and Trade Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "Avocados From Mexico always bring good taste and good times, and this program makes it easy and fun to add them to Guac N' Taco celebrations."

Want More Guac N' Tacos? Visit AFM's digital Guac N' Tacos celebration featuring chef Pati Jinich's epic month-long cross-country tour to discover unique taco recipes. From classic guacamoles to new spins on tacos, Avocados From Mexico has all the recipes you need to make your National Taco and Guacamole Day #AlwaysGood. Get inspired at https://avocadosfrommexico.com/recipe/.

To learn more about AFM, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico). And, for more details on the brand's robust year-round promotional activities and marketing tools, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

