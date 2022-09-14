InventHelp Inventor Develops Alcoholic Beverage with Smooth, Mellow Taste (PTA-108)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This recipe was passed down to me from my mother. I thought that others would enjoy it," said an inventor, from Eugene, Ore., "so I invented CORDOVA COFFEE LIQOUR. This refreshing and flavorful product can be served at parties, holidays and barbecues or at restaurants and bars."

The invention provides a new pre-mixed alcoholic beverage with a smooth, mellow taste. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. It also would be delicious and satisfying. The invention features a novel recipe that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for individuals 21 years of age and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

