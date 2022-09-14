PROCUREMENT EXPERT PRESENTS ON SUPPLIER DIVERSTY TRANSFORMATION AT NGLCC CONFERENCE

Stephanie Lokker's presentation goes in-depth on the essentials of a measurable, sustainable strategy that is both operational and flexible in its execution.

PASSAIC, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., is pleased to announce that its Managing Partner and Founder, Stephanie E. Lokker, presented at the NGLCC's Corporate Procurement Council during the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce's (NGLCC) International Business and Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lokker's speaking engagement was an invite only selection of 200 multi-national corporate partners where they met to discuss and vote on pressing issues regarding the future of supplier diversity.

(PRNewswire)

The presentation, Let's Get Strategic with Supplier Diversity: From Planning Through Execution, highlights the industries best practices on measuring the success of a company's plan, and the potential ROI-value the right plan holds. Lokker highlighted the current successes the Supplier Diversity programming infrastructure she has built in New Jersey during the last eight months of her current term as a new-Board Member charged with overseeing Supplier Diversity and Certification for The New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce (NJPCC).

During the presentation, Lokker introduced Paul Shay, the Global People & Business Resource Group Lead for PRIDE Alliance at Bristol Myers Squibb, USA, to discuss their new corporate partnership with NJPCC.

Attendees gained additional insights on how to implement supplier diversity strategies and execute on creating a broader supplier base with capacity building programs. This presentation was directed towards corporate leaders who build successful programs and meaningful relationships within the diversity and inclusion of their industries.

Procurement officers and leadership executives interested in viewing Lokker's presentation should send an email to: stephanie@letsgetstrategic.com

MORE ABOUT LOCKERBIE:

Lockerbie is entering its fourth year in business since it opened its doors in 2019, after its Managing Partner left positions at a Big 4 and Big 3 management consultancy firms to better equip organizations to fulfill their missions and advocate for good. Their clients are Fortune 1000 and Private Equity clients. They are headquartered in a HUBZone and have fifteen federal and state supplier diversity-owned certifications.

For more information visit us online: www.letsgetstrategic.com

Press Inquiries:

Andrea M. Garcia

COMMS/NATION LLC.,

Andrea@commsnation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.