UniFirst Joins Steelers Nation as an Official Uniform Supplier of the Pittsburgh Steelers

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing managed business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety products and services, has signed a multi-year partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers, becoming an Official Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and an Official Uniform Supplier of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

UniFirst becomes an Official Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and an Official Uniform Supplier of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (PRNewswire)

In addition to being an official partner, UniFirst will be promoting its business services through a variety of activities including in-stadium signage, the Steelers.com website, and Pittsburgh Steelers pre-game radio broadcasts.

Throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area, UniFirst's redesigned and rebranded delivery trucks, a major aspect of the company's ongoing brand evolution initiative, will communicate the partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"UniFirst is excited to join forces with the Pittsburgh Steelers in our multi-year partnership," said Asit Goel, UniFirst Vice President of Marketing. "With several hundred associates servicing tens of thousands of workers and businesses in the Greater Pittsburgh communities, we share in the excitement with all of Steelers Nation."

UniFirst has evolved into a North American leader in providing managed uniforms, protective clothing, and custom corporate image apparel programs to businesses large and small. The company services over two million workers across the U.S. and Canada in high-quality, hygienically clean uniforms each workday. UniFirst also helps keeps businesses clean, safe, and healthy through an extensive line of facility service programs, first aid products and safety trainings.

For more information about UniFirst and how we always deliver for our customers, please visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games and hosted 11 – both, of which, are the most of any franchise in the League.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation