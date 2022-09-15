Corvex™ Connected Worker and Ansell Collaborate to Protect, Connect and Enable the Industrial Workforce

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvex™ Connected Worker today announced it is teaming up with Ansell to launch a connected workforce solution under Ansell's new workplace safety product and service brand, Inteliforz™. Leveraging Corvex™ technology, the Inteliforz™ Zone Series will inform and resolve safety risks, ensuring personal protective equipment compliance, and a real-time method for teams to interact, recognize, and share workplace safety concerns is provided.

Corvex Connected Worker. The Tools & Technology To Connect, Transform And Engage The Front-Line Industrial Workforce. (PRNewsfoto/Corvex Connected Worker, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Inteliforz™ Zone Series combines the cloud-based platform and IoT technology architecture from Corvex™ with Ansell's safety innovations and industry leadership to turn the experience and insights of workers within essential industries into actionable data for managers and leaders in real-time. Through the collaboration, Inteliforz™ is positioned to deliver advanced solutions that will elevate the industrial workplace far into the future.

"Together Ansell and Corvex™ create the perfect opportunity to put transformative digital tools in the hands of millions of front-line workers globally," says Beemal Vasani, Director of Ansell Inteliforz. "With this partnership, Ansell is making a significant investment in the workplace of the future. We will leverage this collaboration to launch a variety of Ansell connected solutions that will not only drive insight and measurable improvements in safety, but also help our customers achieve their related productivity, quality, and sustainability objectives."

"Our secure, modern, cloud-based platform and IoT technology architecture, combined with Ansell's safety innovations and industry influence is a game-changer," says Joe O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Corvex™ Connected Worker. "In working together with Ansell, we will modify the way that industrial companies think about safety and operational excellence at the front-line of their operations."

About Corvex™ Connected Worker

Corvex™ Connected Worker is a leading innovator in the market for connected workforce technologies that enable frontline workers to deliver improved results. Based in Minneapolis, Corvex™ technologies connect workers and managers using continuous-loop digital tools that foster real-time communication and collaboration. We power the workforce of the future.

About Ansell

Ansell is a world leader in providing superior health and safety protection solutions that enhance human well-being. The world's need for better protection never stops, so Ansell is constantly researching, developing and investing to manufacture and distribute cutting-edge product innovation and technology, marketed under well-known brands that customers trust. Operating in two main business segments, Industrial and Healthcare, Ansell is the market leader that continues to grow, employing 14,000 people worldwide. With operations in North America, Latin America/Caribbean, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, customers in more than 100 countries around the world trust Ansell and its protection solutions. Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com.

