Harness® Announces General Availability of Enterprise-Grade Harness GitOps-as-a-Service

Harness GitOps-as-a-Service takes GitOps to the enterprise-level, combining the lightning fast deployments and lightweight operation developers love with security, governance and scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery PlatformTM company, today announced the general availability of fully managed Harness GitOps-as-a-Service to enable enterprise continuous delivery (CD) workflows for application and infrastructure deployments. Harness GitOps-as-a-Service brings enterprise controls to GitOps deployments with governance, reliability, and visibility at scale. To get started with Harness GitOps-as-a-Service, please visit: https://harness.io/products/continuous-delivery .

Harness logo (PRNewsfoto/Harness) (PRNewswire)

Developers face the growing complexity of application development in microservices architecture with the demand for even more frequent application deployments. GitOps uses Git— the most widely-used modern version control system in the world today— as the single source of truth for container-based continuous integration and continuous deployment, allowing development teams to increase velocity and improve system reliability. However, most existing GitOps solutions today lack the controls, visibility, security, and scalability required by enterprise customers.

Harness GitOps-as-a-Service, built on the popular Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) -incubated open source Argo CD project —delivers the lightning fast deployments and lightweight operation developers love, and takes it to the next level with enterprise-grade security, governance and scale. Key capabilities include:

Deploy with confidence at scale

OPA (Open Policy Agent) integration Control over governance and security, with Harness's(Open Policy Agent) integration

Centralized Visibility and Management

Flexibility

"GitOps is becoming the industry paradigm for continuous software delivery, providing a solution for developers who have struggled to identify a frictionless deployment solution. While many organizations like the convenience of GitOps and Argo, they must meet security and governance requirements that Argo does not provide," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder at Harness. "Harness GitOps-as-a-Service delivers on our promise to provide the most comprehensive CD solution available to developers, including security, governance and scalability, without tradeoff."

Harness GitOps-as-a-Service expands on the foundation laid with Harness GitOps™ earlier this year, building a layer of pipeline orchestration on top of a standard GitOps approach and adding centralized management for full visibility into multiple services and Kubernetes clusters. Harness GitOps-as-a-Service is available with the Harness Continuous Delivery (CD) module at no additional cost. To get started with Harness GitOps-as-a-Service, please visit: https://harness.io/products/continuous-delivery .

About Harness

Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company, provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to rapidly release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness Inc. is based in San Francisco. More on Twitter @harnessio and at harness.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harness