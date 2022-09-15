International Coastal Cleanup Day 9/17: One Ocean Beauty Products Give Back to the Ocean

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day (September 17th), One Ocean Beauty, the beauty brand with ocean health truly at its heart, is sharing a simple way you can give back to our beaches. A committed partner to Oceana , the largest global, science-based organization protecting the Ocean, One Ocean Beauty has a remarkable vision that is shaping the way beauty consumers can connect and respect the sea. This International Coastal Cleanup Day, purchase responsibility knowing that your One Ocean Beauty purchase gives back, taking care of our most vital resource, the oceans.

One Ocean Beauty products are formulated with high performance Blue Biotechnology, so there is no harvesting ingredients from the sea. This helps to preserve the marine environment and protect its biodiversity. Plus, all One Ocean Beauty packaging and shipping materials are 100% recyclable, and all products are vegan and cruelty-free.

One Ocean Beauty fall beauty edit for your International Coastal Cleanup Day round ups and fall skincare stories:

MARINE COLLAGEN Fact Sheet Here , RRP: $62

A powerful nutricosmetic supplement designed to combat skin aging from the inside out. Inspired by a Mediterranean diet, fish collagen is combined with vitamins, nutrients, and essential fatty acids to help slow the loss of collagen, and combat irritation and inflammation for healthier skin, hair, and nails. +51% improvement in skin texture when used daily with the Replenishing Deep Sea Moisturizer.

REPLENISHING DEEP SEA MOISTURIZER Fact Sheet Here , RRP: $120

This hydrating moisturizer works to lock in firmness, increase elasticity, and soothe skin inflammation. Cryoprotective Marine Actives provide the ultimate shield against dryness in the skin and stimulate protein production in efforts to promote regeneration and reduce wrinkles. +51% improvement in skin texture when used daily with the Marine Collagen.

BEAUTY BLUE LIGHT PROTECTION + HYDRATION ELIXIR SPRAY , Fact Sheet Here , RRP: $68

Marine active ingredients like Algae from the Celtic Sea help to protect skin from the effects of artificial light while also hydrating and strengthening its natural barrier.

