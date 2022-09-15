NEURIVA ® PARTNERS WITH ALTON BROWN TO INSPIRE CONSUMERS TO THINK BIGGER

Campaign challenges consumers to do more for their brains

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cognitive health supplement, Neuriva, a Reckitt brand, is championing holistic, proactive brain health with the help of new ambassador, Alton Brown. Award-winning chef and resident food geek, Brown will pair his passion for nutrition and food with brain health to empower consumers to do more for their brains as part of a comprehensive health routine.

"I recently turned 60, and over the past couple of decades, I've been very focused on taking care of my health from the inside out—first, with my food, and now, taking action to support my brain health," said Brown. "Neuriva fits perfectly into my regimen, which for me, is just simple life practices, like exercising, eating a balanced diet, and getting a good night's sleep."

Brown is the newest Neuriva ambassador to support the brand's "Think Bigger" campaign, appearing nationally across broadcast, digital, and social media. Neuriva will encourage consumers to do more for their brains with activations on social media as well as through the Neuriva Brain Gym App, where you can train your brain and track progress made. The partnership supports the Neuriva product line including Neuriva Plus and new products Neuriva Sleep and Neuriva Brain + Energy.

"As an award-winning chef who is renowned for his extensive experience with nutrition, a key pillar of brain health, as well as a keen passion for science, Alton Brown is the perfect match for Neuriva," said Isabel Serralha Marques, Marketing Director, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements at Reckitt. "Neuriva is a leading health supplement that is backed by science through clinically tested and plant-sourced ingredients in support of brain health."

About Neuriva

Launched in 2019, Neuriva is a leading brain health supplement brand that combines science and nature with clinically tested and plant-sourced ingredients to help with cognitive function, energy levels and sleep support.

Neuriva's mission is to champion holistic, proactive brain health for consumers. Whether you prefer an easy-to-take capsule or a tasty gummy, Neuriva is here to help support your daily brain self-care routine and make your brain health a priority*.

About Reckitt

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

** Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

