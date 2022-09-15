Novelis Celebrates Opening of $35 Million Customer Solution Center for Automotive Market in Michigan

Facility part of global network of centers designed to accelerate development and adoption of aluminum solutions

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today celebrated the opening of its Customer Solution Center (CSC) for automotive in Novi, Michigan, a suburb of Metro Detroit. The $35 million facility is part of Novelis' global network of CSCs, which are designed to speed the development of aluminum solutions through collaboration between the company and its customers, as well as others in the value chain. Through the centers, Novelis partners with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to maximize lightweight, high-strength aluminum in the next generation of vehicle design. In addition to the facility in Novi, Novelis operates automotive CSCs in Stuttgart, Germany, and Shanghai, China.

Novelis Customer Solution Center Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Novi, Mich. Pictured L-R from Novelis: Brad Peterson, Nick Stark, Jim Carney, Philippe Meyer, Jarrod Cunnings, Paul Becker, Don Whitacre and Tom Boney (Rick Osentoski/AP Images for Novelis) (PRNewswire)

"Novelis' network of Customer Solution Centers is a centerpiece of our purpose, which is shaping a sustainable world together," said Philippe Meyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Novelis Inc. "As a leading automotive aluminum supplier, this investment will strengthen the partnerships we have with our customers and ensure that innovative, low-carbon aluminum adoption continues to grow across the world."

The company's 100 employees in Novi represent expertise in research and technology, technical development and commercial support. The center's high-tech equipment ranges from a hot stamping press to computer-aided design (CAD) software to visualization technologies that model vehicle safety scenarios. These capabilities enable Novelis to develop new aluminum solutions and demonstrate their benefits for current and future vehicle applications. Customers and Tier 1 suppliers are using the center to see these benefits firsthand, which include lighter designs, greener lifecycles, and simpler, more cost-effective solutions.

"Today marks an important milestone for our dedicated and talented team of automotive aluminum experts in Novi," said Olga Alavanou, Vice President Automotive, Novelis North America. "This facility perfectly represents who we are, and we are thrilled to use it to partner with our customers every step of the way as they design exciting, next generation vehicles."

Since launching the Customer Solution Centers in 2018, Novelis has made several advancements in automotive innovation. Examples include an aluminum intensive battery enclosure solution for electric vehicles; all-new high strength and heat-treatable alloys that are designed to compete with ultra-high strength, hot-formed steel solutions; and research proving out the benefits of aluminum use in doors and closures, one of the fastest growing aluminum applications in new vehicles. In addition, the company has worked to increase the amount of recycled aluminum in automotive alloys and expanded closed-loop recycling systems, which take back aluminum scrap from customers generated during the stamping process and recycle it back into the same product.

"In an era of increasing complexity in the global automotive marketplace, these centers confirm that Novelis is prepared to partner with our customers across the world," said Jamie Zinser, Vice President, Global Automotive, Novelis. "Whether it is aluminum door research in Novi or electrification advancements in Shanghai, Novelis aims to innovate alongside our customers every step of the way."

Novelis welcomed nearly 200 attendees to its ribbon cutting celebration, including customers, suppliers, local leaders from the City of Novi and Oakland County and representatives from State Senator Jim Runestad and U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

Aluminum is the fastest growing automotive material according to DuckerFrontier. For more than 40 years, Novelis has been a leading global supplier of aluminum sheet to the industry, with an automotive manufacturing footprint in Asia, North America and Europe. Its product portfolio includes high-performing alloys that are featured on more than 315 models on the road today, including the iconic Ford F-150, Jeep Wrangler and Jaguar Land Rover.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Olga Alavanou, Vice President Automotive, Novelis North America, speaks at the Novelis Customer Solution Center Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Novi, Mich. (Rick Osentoski/AP Images for Novelis) (PRNewswire)

Novelis hosted a panel presentation on automotive aluminum circularity during its Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Novi, Michigan. From L-R: Natalia Olawella, Xavier Varone, Jamie Zinser and Blake Zuidema. (Rick Osentoski/AP Images for Novelis) (PRNewswire)

Visitors participate in a facility tour at the Novelis Customer Solution Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Novi, Mich. (Rick Osentoski/AP Images for Novelis) (PRNewswire)

