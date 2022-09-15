Spectra Denver, a Diverzify Company, Doubles Its Portfolio and Expands Regional Footprint with Acquisition of ReSource Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectra Contract Flooring, a Diverzify company and the industry's most comprehensive commercial floor covering resource, is announcing the acquisition of ReSource Colorado to its growing family of brands. Recognized as a true market leader for nearly 35 years, ReSource Colorado is known in the Denver area for its passion in providing solutions at every step of the customers' flooring journey.

"Over the past three decades, proprietors John Stanfield and Duane DeJonge have built ReSource Colorado into one of the most respected flooring contractors in the Denver area," said Charlie Robertson, Executive Vice President Southwest. "Their strength in marketing, quality of installation­­­ and product care makes them a perfect fit as we continue to execute our strategy for growth. We're thrilled to have the ReSource team become a part of the Diverzify family."

This acquisition will not only double the portfolio and expand the footprint for Spectra Denver, but it will also strengthen its core by adopting a talented and first-class organization with decades of experience and expertise, along with a full spectrum of product care services. ReSource Colorado joins a variety of similarly positioned local market leaders to join Diverzify's growing national presence in the last few years, including companies such as Butler Flooring in Kentucky, Pavilion Floors in Massachusetts, and Flooring Solutions in both North and South Carolina. Diverzify and its comprehensive family of brands have more than doubled its national footprint in the last year with the ultimate goal of creating a customer experience that has no equal by combining the intellectual capital of industry leaders, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and offering the most extensive access to flooring resour­­ces.

"ReSource Colorado has many loyal, long-time employees, and we were motivated to select an entity that would be sure to sustain our immediate and extended future. Spectra and Diverzify certainly fit those criteria and we couldn't be more excited" said John Stanfield, President of ReSource Colorado.

"We are truly pleased to join Diverzify, the unrivaled national leader in the commercial flooring services industry," added Duane DeJonge, Vice President of ReSource Colorado. "We believe this offers our highly valued team members and clients a glowing future. Backed by our talented team, Spectra Contract Flooring will provide even more customers in the Colorado market with the highest level of both quality and service!"

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 5,000 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Flooring Solutions, Epoxy S.I., Pavilion Floors, Spectra, and ProSpectra. For more information about Diverzify, visit https://www.diverzify.com.

About Spectra

Spectra Contract Flooring is the largest commercial flooring contractor in the U.S. Now a part of the Diverzify family of brands, we have doubled our outreach to 52 locations coast to coast, giving customers access to a powerful end-to-end logistics network with increased capabilities. With more than 400,000+ installations in our portfolio, we strive to deliver consistency, excellence and peace of mind on every single project, no matter how complex. For more information, please visit spectracf.com.

About Resource Colorado

ReSource Colorado has been exceeding expectations on flooring projects throughout the state for more than thirty years. As a part of the Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership, we have a broad reach while providing excellent local service. Our projects range from a few hundred dollars to millions of dollars, and our dedicated staff takes pride in delivering the best customer service possible regardless of project size. For more information, please visit ReSourcecolorado.com.

