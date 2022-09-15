Vertical Web CEO Named 2022 Woman of Excellence

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerticalWeb.com CEO Beth Guide has been named by the Federation of Houston Professional Women as one of Houston's Women of Excellence for 2022.

The Federation of Houston Professional Women has this annual peer-selected award, which acknowledges women who have made exceptional contributions through leadership and mentorship as woman-led companies to Houston and its surrounding communities. "Vertical Web works diligently to improve the landscape for Houston businesses, and I am very humbled to receive such a prestigious award," said Guide.

Guide has been a part of FHPW for seven years through member organization Memorial Women's Business Network, a group of dynamic women who network and support each other's businesses in a spirit of professionalism and friendship.

"Both organizations have helped me grow as a community leader, and I could not have earned this award without their support," Guide continued. One of the most important services Vertical Web, a Digital Marketing Agency, provides to Houston is its commitment to mentoring business owners that do not know where to turn to get technology help. Because of this ongoing need, Guide continues to offer free SEO Classes to help support small business owners.

"We have expanded our role through the years and have now added SCORE Houston, as well as Houston Community College's Center for Entrepreneurship. I really wish I had a program like this when I started my businesses," Guide added. "It is extremely important to Houston to continue having a diverse economy that nurtures its small businesses as it continues to be a force on the world economic stage, and this is our small part in it," she concluded.

The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday September 16th at the Norris Conference Center at Town and Country.

About Vertical Web:

Vertical Web is a full-service digital marketing agency serving Houston. Services include SEO, web design and development, as well as web hosting. They work with businesses of all sizes to host, promote and rank websites, as well as provide turnkey IT solutions for small to midsize businesses. Visit verticalweb.com to learn more.

