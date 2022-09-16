CHOCE Announces "We Can't All Wear Moonsuits" Ad Campaign

The ad campaign encourages the university to transition to clean energy and clean up the mess left behind.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, through a video released on their website and social media platforms, the Chapel Hill Organization for Clean Energy (CHOCE), a division of Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League revealed their "We Can't All Wear Moonsuits" ad campaign. The campaign urges the University of North Carolina to close its coal-fired power plant and clean up its coal ash waste.

During a satirical interview, set in 2026, In Our Backyard podcast host Jen Galler interviews fictional UNC quarterback Colt Cannon about his thoughts on newly issued moonsuit-style uniforms for athletes.

The video, which will be shared across social media platforms, will be accompanied by bus ads, and banners placed throughout the Chapel Hill community. The ads and banners encourage the university to transition to clean energy and clean up the coal ash waste that has been produced by the university over the past 100 years.

CHOCE President, Elizabeth O'Nan says, "I have come to the conclusion that campus officials and our failed system of environmental regulation have resulted in damages to public health, the environment, climate crises, and continued racism. Heartfelt appeals, protests, litigation, and public outrage have failed to have an effect. We are left with ridicule of this abuse by UNC in hopes that embarrassment will trigger the university to get off coal and clean up their mess, or at the very least, bring much needed attention to this issue."

The university has operated its own coal-fired power plant since the 1920's. The plant was relocated to a historically black neighborhood in 1940. For several years, CHOCE and various other environmental groups have urged the university to close the plant. In May of 2010, former UNC Chancellor Holden Thorpe announced plans for the university to "end all coal use" by May of 2020. By 2012, the university had renounced this goal. While many of the nation's largest utility companies, including Duke Energy, have now implemented plans to end their use of coal in the near future, UNC-Chapel Hill currently has not publicly indicated a specific plan to do so.

