InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Pickleball Players (CHK-247)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pickleball coach and I thought there could be an improved case for storing and transporting equipment," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL PICKLER'S PICKLEBALL PRACTICE BOARD. My design also allows a player to warm up or practice volleying techniques."

The patent-granted invention provides a convenient dual-purpose accessory for pickleball players. In doing so, it enables the user to store and transport a paddle and balls. It also ensures that a rebounding surface is available for practice. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickleball players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

