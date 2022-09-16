InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Beach Umbrella Holder (BDH-161)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better method for securing a beach umbrella at the beach, campground or at a hotel," said an inventor, from Elkridge, Md., "so I invented the BEACH BUDDY. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional methods of securing beach umbrellas."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a beach umbrella above ground. In doing so, it increases stability and safety for the duration of the outing and it prevents the umbrella from flying into the air. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for beach goers, outdoor enthusiasts, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

